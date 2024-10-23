‘This Is Wrong!’: Black Traveler Confronted by Two White People During Dispute Is the Only One Questioned by Airline Staff While Man Who Threatened Him to ‘Step Outside’ Is Left Unbothered

Another airport incident is going viral this week, this time in a video showing a confrontation between two men over foul language.

The viral video shows several passengers seated at a gate in an airport waiting to board their flight when one man confronts another over his language use.

“You got some small children, your language is pretty steep,” a man in a black shirt firmly states.

White man confronts airline passenger over cursing (KTaylor Tiktok Screengrab)

“Respectfully, respectfully, I don’t know what I said, but mind your business, respectfully,” a man in a red sweatshirt and sunglasses responds.

“I’m minding my business,” the man in black responds.

“No, you not because you spoke to me. I ain’t speak to you, mind your business,” the man in red replies.

“Wanna step outside?” the other man prods.

“We can go right now. Where you wanna go?” the man in the sweatshirt quickly responds, rising from his seat to show his two boxing gloves laced around his neck. “Talk about it. You asked. Remember you asked.”

telling a man who got boxing gloves to run a fade a with you is nasty pic.twitter.com/Fd1Md2F3rl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 21, 2024

A woman next to the man who initiated the confrontation raises her hands in a calming motion to try to de-escalate the situation.

“Calm down,” the man in the black shirt says.

“And you tell me to calm down, but you asked me, right?” the other man responds.

A different clip shows the man in red standing over the other man demanding an apology for the embarrassment at the gate.

After he apologizes, the woman beside him calls for calm while two people who appear to be airline agents or airport representatives walk up.

Another woman starts complaining to the agents that the man in red was using “vulgar” curse words and she wanted “something done about it.”

Clips of the altercation went viral on TikTok, amassing nearly 5 million views. Many viewers were upset that no bystanders stepped in to defend the young Black man as he was the only one questioned by airport staff. “It’s so sad how the people sitting around him who watched this unfold said nothing,” wrote one user. “This is wrong!” said another.

The man who was confronted even entered the comments section to share his thoughts: “Do you know how hard it is to forgive somebody that’s literally picking on you for no reason other than the fact that you look different… yeah I love God to sorry I’m not a thug lol”

TikTok user Kay Taylor, who posted the videos, wrote that the incident happened at a Frontier Airlines gate. She interviewed the boxer and posted part of that conversation on TikTok.

“I’m 100% all the f***ing time. Y’all gotta stop being lazy with your character judgments. God is loving. He not through with me yet,” the man told Taylor.

He also shared how the confrontation started: “I sat down, was finally thankful that I was going to see my son. And then out of nowhere, somebody I could see out of my glasses, f***ing staring at me, making faces and s*** already, when I sat down. You was uncomfortable when I sat down.”