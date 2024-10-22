‘Going to be One Less A— Whooping for You!’: Shopper Follows Black Couple In Grocery Store Parking Lot and Confronts Them About Using a Food Stamp Card, Sparking Fury

In the latest video going viral on social media, a woman acting as a self-appointed security guard filmed herself confronting a Black couple in a grocery store parking lot, accusing them of using someone else’s food stamp card to make their purchases.

The 1½-minute recording, which began circulating Monday on the Reddit channel “ImTheMainCharacter,” captures the moment the unidentified woman boldly rushed up on the Black couple, yelling at them as they loaded groceries into the trunk of their car.

“Did you guys just pay with somebody else’s food stamp card?” the woman pried; she was out of breath as if she had rushed out of the store after them.

Video screenshots show a Black couple being confronted about using a food stamp card to buy groceries. (Photo: Reddit/r/ImTheMainCharacter)

“You talking to me?” the man asked, turning around to see the woman closing in fast, heading straight toward them.

“Yeah. Did you guys just pay with somebody else’s food stamp card?” she repeated, now standing uncomfortably close and invading their personal space.

“If I did, what the f— is it your business?” the Black woman snapped at the woman’s gall, clearly annoyed.

The motive behind the woman’s confrontation remains unclear, and viewers are left puzzled by the origin of her accusations because the video does not show what happened inside the store.

At one point in the video, the accuser asked, “Did you just pay for food stamps?” —implying the couple might have purchased the benefits from someone else. This insinuation seems to suggest a scenario where an underprivileged individual sells their SNAP benefits at a discount and pockets the cash.

Instead of backing off, the interloper erupted again, shouting and causing a scene in the middle of the day.

“Excuse me, food stamps are paid by taxes,” she huffed. “I’m an American citizen, taxpaying citizen!”

That’s when the Black woman exploded: “I don’t give a f— what you are. Worry about your goddamn taxes!”

The meddler shot back: “My taxes are paying for your food!”

“No, your taxes are not!” the Black woman exclaimed. Fed up with this nonsense, she tried to dismiss the woman, saying, “B—ch, get the f— on!”

Instead, the woman continued to heckle them. “This is my business,” she yelled.

The man, who had been mostly quiet throughout the ordeal, now seemed to be losing his patience.

“Ma’am,” he began, trying to maintain some civility in public, but the woman’s behavior quickly snapped him out of it. “What the f— are you doing?” he clamored, his patience wearing thin.

“I’m getting as much information as possible,” the instigator argued.

“For what?” the man blurted.

“So when the cops come …” she began saying but got cut off as the trio started arguing over each other.

Provoked by the woman’s threat to call the cops, the Black man stopped loading the bags and stepped around the grocery cart to confront the woman face-to-face: “Oh, what, you called the cops? What’s wrong with you?”

But before he could get any closer to the woman, the man’s wife grabbed him by the arm, pulling him back toward the vehicle.

“Don’t even worry about it. They’re coming,” the woman threatened, though it wasn’t clear whether she had actually called the authorities.

“B—ch, I’mma give you a reason to call the cops when I beat your ass in a minute!” the Black woman snapped. “Quit worrying about my motherf—ing business.”

“That’s fine, that’s fine,” the other woman kept repeating. “Give me more to give them,” she said, implying she would twist the narrative when the police showed up and have them arrested for the confrontation she instigated.

“Yo, quit f—ing recording me,” the Black woman shouted while getting up in the woman’s face, but she stopped short of making any physical contact. The husband took her hand and tried to pull her back, but she quickly made it clear she wasn’t done going off yet.

“Don’t f—king hold me back!” she yelled before quickly turning her wrath back toward the woman. “B—ch, lemme tell you motherf—ing something! If you keep that f—ing camera going, I’mma beat your ass, I’mma have a reason for the cops to come out here!”

At this point, the man jumped back into the fray.

“Hey, hey, hey, it’s a free country, we can do whatever the f— we want,” he argued. “Get the f— outta here!”

The busybody mocked the man for what he said.

“Oh, a free country! Of course, I forgot. You guys are so used to taking everybody’s stuff that you just assume it’s free! Somebody paid for it!”

Out of patience, the man turned back and told the woman to “Make yourself useful and take the cart back, get the f— outta here!”

Meanwhile, the two women started arguing again.

“You didn’t pay for it, so why the f— you worried about it?” the Black woman shouted.

“My taxes paid for it,” the unseen woman argued.

As the couple scrambled to get in the car and leave, their gadfly exclaimed: “You know what, it’s all right, I got your license plate number!”

The Black woman: “No, b—ch, you better not—over my goddamn dead body!”

“Oh, it’s too late,” the other woman said.

“No, it’s not too late,” the Black woman fumed. “Quit f—ing recording me!”

“Get in the car!” the man yelled, stepping in between them and briefly shooing his angry partner to the driver’s seat as the situation became more volatile.

“No, f— her, I’m about to put my f—ing hands all over her,” the Black woman yelled while the man held her back.

“Just one more thing for me to get you arrested,” the persistent other woman threatened.

“Yeah, it’s going to be one less ass whooping for you in a minute,” the Black woman fired back as the man finally got his wife settled inside the car while the self-appointed investigator lingered uncomfortably close behind him, still filming with her phone.

“You don’t want this, get the f— outta here,” the man turned and said.

“Oh, I want this,” the other woman retorted. “Seeing two freeloaders arrested, that’s exactly what I want.”

The Black woman cranked up as the man made his way back around to the passenger seat. “You feel good about yourself?” he asked the other woman before getting in. “Great,” she responded. “I feel great about it.”

The video then cuts off, leaving the situation to be scrutinized in the court of social media, where many commenters condemned the woman who bothered the couple for stirring up unnecessary drama.

“Genuine question. Why is this so common among Americans?” asked one user on Reddit. “In other countries, especially in Asian countries, you may disagree with what someone is doing, but you never confront them. You just shake your head from a distance. Americans will get in your face like it’s their job to call you out. Why????”

The video of the confrontation left most people searching for answers.

“It’s entitlement and then not wanting to confront the misery in their own lives, so they just bother others,” said one viewer.