‘I Hate You!’: Woman Has Epic Meltdown at Florida Airport, Berating ‘Loser’ Boyfriend Who She Apparently Blamed for Missed Flight In Viral Video

A man traveling with his girlfriend found out firsthand the truth of the old adage, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

In the latest video spectacle on social media, the unidentified woman is captured having a complete meltdown in the middle of Fort Lauderdale International Airport, screaming at her boyfriend and berating him as a “f–king loser” before telling shocked onlookers to mind their own business.

The heated lovers quarrel played out in the waiting area of the airport on July 12, causing a huge scene in the typically quiet but bustling South Florida hub, though it’s not clear what made the woman’s blood boil.

The woman’s histrionics prompted stunned reactions from other travelers, who seemed appalled by her unhinged behavior.

At one point, she cussed and screeched that she hated the man.

“You dumbf—k!” she fumed, her voice spiraling up to full volume. “Because of you. Like, literally, because of you! You are the most worthless person I have ever met in my life! And you can’t ever have accountability! Ever! Ever! Ever! Ever! Ever!” she repeated loudly.

As the woman’s anger intensified, several waiting passengers in the background could be seen nervously grabbing their bags and moving away, not knowing what to expect next.

The tension in the room peaked when the man grinned slightly during the heated moment.

“It’s funny? It’s funny?” the woman shrilled impatiently before screaming, “I hate you” repeatedly, her voice so piercing that her entire body shook. “You’re a loser!” she screamed again, her hands vibrating uncontrollably and her voice filling the airport.

Some voices on social media speculated whether the man triggered the woman by causing them to miss their flight.

The dramatic situation eventually caught the attention of airport security officers, who questioned the man but never said a word to the woman who caused the scene.

Much of what the unhinged woman was yelling about was unintelligible due to the poor audio quality, but her scorn was unmistakable as her voice reverberated through the halls and corridors.

The person filming the episode walks past the argument and then films from farther away, making it even harder to discern what’s being said.

Despite being told off, the boyfriend remained calm throughout the ordeal, though he appeared visibly embarrassed as he was aware they were being stared at. As the harrowing episode dragged on, the man kept his head hung low with his hoodie up, presumably to conceal his dismay.

The woman didn’t spare the curiosity seekers who were staring at her from nearby, scolding them for being nosey before turning her attention back to criticizing her boyfriend.

Some people in the background could be heard laughing at the woman’s theatrics.

“It’s not f—king funny,” she scowled.

At one point the man attempts to reason with the woman to calm her down, but she responds by calling him a “loser.”

The irate woman finally starts to settle down once an airport security officer intervenes to quash the disturbance.

While the embattled boyfriend explained the situation to officials, the woman wisely deescalated and became casually engrossed in her smartphone.

There’s no indication that anyone was arrested due to the incident.

When two additional officers questioned the man off camera, he defended his girlfriend even though she had just given him the business, explaining that they both were “very stressed” about not making their flight.

However, social media users were not in a forgiving mood, with many voices lighting up the man to dump his girlfriend.

“There’s no excuse at all for her yelling like that at him,” one user said on TikTok.

“I’m scared for this man,” another person added.

“Even if it is a case of mental illness, he should leave her,” someone else pointed out.

The video was going viral on TikTok and Reddit, with many advising: “Boy run,” or “Run man.”

TikTok creator George Tsombanellis suggested the woman, “Forgot to take her meds!”

More than a few people wondered why the man’s girlfriend was so upset.

“What did he do to make her scream like that though?” several women asked, echoing the suggestion that the man had done something to trigger the explosion.

“Why do y’all females be so quick to blame the man?” one person said. “Step back and realize women can behave disgustingly without reason.”

A TikTok user by the name of Reyah the Last Dragon gave a play-by-play analysis of the video, saying many viewers felt the episode highlighted a gender double standard, where if the roles were reversed and the man had been screaming at the woman in such a manner, he would have definitely faced greater consequences, but since she was the aggressor, people were making excuses for her..

“That’s Exactly how my ex made me react after he’s abused me for so long, and he was so unfazed and saying I was crazy when it was all him,” another woman wrote.

However, in this case, excuses were being made for the woman, who was never detained despite having clearly disturbed the peace.

“He would have been arrested by security,” one person noted in the comments.

Another person claimed the woman’s race protected her from going to jail.

“White women are allowed to scream like this, but not ever a black woman.”