‘Oh He Knew’: California Gym Owner Proudly Wears Shirt with Racist Symbol—Then Claims He Had No Idea What It Meant After Negative Reviews Start Pouring In

The internet is putting a California gym owner on blast after he was seen wearing a shirt with a nazi symbol on it.

Keith Valeros posted the picture of the owner on Tuesday. He was identified as Bub Elliot. In the picture, you can see Elliot standing with his back to the camera, wearing a black shirt with SS bolts on the back.

“I got this picture from a client of mine who has been training at MF for a minute,” Valeros wrote on Instagram. “After confronting Bubs, Bubs did not deny about being a Nazi.”

A California gym owner was caught wearing a shirt with Nazi propaganda on it. (Photo: Instagram/@valerospl_vss)

Atlanta Black Star has not confirmed if Elliot ever claimed outright that he was a nazi.

What Does the Symbol Mean?

The SS bolts, or lightning bolts, were the primary insignia for the Schutzstaffel, the elite paramilitary force of Nazi Germany.

The group is behind some of the most horrific atrocities of the Holocaust. Their leader, Heinrich Himmler, was also credited with helping the group run concentration and extermination camps.

My Apologies

In an Instagram post, Elliot claimed he thought the shirt was patriotic, without considering the symbol on the back.

“I foolishly purchased and wore a shirt that mongers hate. Originally interpreting the shirt as reflecting being rooted in ‘America’ and love for the Flag, I was clearly not thinking about all interpretations of the design.”

Elliot apologized for offending people and for his “lack of judgment.”

“I denounce all hate groups and hate speech; I do not share my ideologies with them and am sorry for my ignorance,” he wrote. Elliot turned off comments on the post.

According to Elliot’s Instagram page, he owns the gym, “MetroFlex Miramar,” in San Diego.

Online Response

Online, many people questioned Elliot’s apology, pointing out that not many stores sell Nazi propaganda.

“Buddy, you had to actively search for this shirt. It’s not like it was on the rack at the Old Navy 4th of July sale,” @ajbienk86 wrote on Threads.

“Normally I give the benefit of the doubt, but that’s straight up Nazi s—t,” @johnny_is_truant added.

“I purchased a sheet with eye holes, thinking it was just a fun ghost costume,” @dlwhite_author joked.

One commenter summed it all up with just three words: “Oh, he knew.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Elliot, the gym, and Valeros. None of them has responded.