‘Breathtakingly Stupid’: Donald Trump Tried to Mock Democrats, But One Embarrassing Mistake Flipped the Entire Joke Back on Him

During a White House event this week, President Donald Trump insisted that one of the country’s most frequently discussed economic terms was invented by Democrats — a claim that quickly eclipsed the broader point he was trying to make and instead unleashed a wave of ridicule online.

Trump’s remarks, delivered as he criticized Democrats over inflation and the cost of living, sparked immediate backlash after he claimed “affordability” was a fake word Democrats created to blame him for rising prices.

Critics responded by pointing out that the word has long existed and is widely used in discussions about housing and household finances.

Trump claimed to be #1 on TikTok, ranked Taylor Swift #11, and once again made her the center of his story. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump’s Affordability Problem

The exchange also landed as affordability has become one of the defining political issues heading into the midterm elections, with both parties trying to convince voters they have the better answer to persistently high costs.

Speaking to reporters, Trump argued that Democrats were responsible for the inflation he inherited from the Biden administration while mocking the language they use to describe it.

“We inherited the highest inflation in the history of our country, and it was really amazing. You know, we inherited it, and then I had my first news conference a day after I took office. And they said, affordability, affordability, they go, that’s a fake word that they use,” Trump complained in a lengthy invective.

“They caused the affordability problem. It’s called high prices,” he continued. “They came up with this word. They’re good at coming up with words, but we came up with a good word too. They’re Dumocrats. You take the B out. Most people don’t know the dumb has a B, OK? But the U replaces the E, and you have a Dumocrat, and I just don’t understand because their policy is so dumb, what they’ve done to this country and what they will do to the country.”

“If we don’t win the midterms or win the election, everything that I’m talking about, you can just write it off because it’ll revert back to open borders. It’ll revert back to ridiculous high interest rates,” Trump warned.

Social Media Turns Trump Into a Punchline

The comments quickly spread across social media, where users mocked Trump’s assertion that affordability was a made-up term and his attempt to rebrand Democrats as dumb. He also seemingly admitted that he found dumb to be a commonly misspelled word.

Trump: Affordability—that’s a fake word they use… We came up with a good word too. Most people don’t know that Dumb has a B in it. pic.twitter.com/N1M01KrWOB — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026

Among the earliest reactions was one user who wrote, “These will be actual presidential quotes one day.”

Another commenter shared a screenshot pointing to “affordability” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary and writing, “He’s breathtakingly stupid.”

Other commenters piled on.

“Stop voting for morons,” one blasted. “I’m sure he thinks ‘Accountability’ is made up too,” another added.

One observer came armed with receipts, digging up a 2024 campaign news story in which Trump said, “They’re going to be affording their groceries very soon,” before writing, “He can say ‘affordable’ during the campaign, but the word affordability is a made up word? Really?”

Another commenter likened Trump to a nursing home resident in need of medical attention, writing, “Nurse…Grampa sniffed the Sharpie instead of taking his meds again! NURSE??”



Fight Over Housing

The episode also drew attention because affordability has become a central theme of the political debate in Washington, particularly on housing, where lawmakers from both parties have acknowledged that soaring home prices have put ownership out of reach for many Americans.

Late last month, Congress overwhelmingly approved the bipartisan 21st Century Road to Housing Act, legislation supporters described as one of the most significant housing measures in years. Democrats hailed it as the biggest housing bill in decades, Republicans called it a victory for families, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as “one of the most significant pieces of housing legislation in American history.”

Trump, however, dismissed the measure as “a big yawn” and refused to sign it, demanding Congress instead pass the SAVE America Act, a voter identification proposal that has stalled in the Senate.

The housing bill ultimately became law without Trump’s signature after the constitutional deadline expired.

The law is aimed at making homeownership more affordable by encouraging additional homebuilding, limiting purchases by the largest corporate landlords and reducing regulatory hurdles for new housing projects. According to Realtor.com, households earning $75,000 annually can afford fewer than one-quarter of homes currently on the market, underscoring why housing affordability has become a potent election issue.

Democrats Lobby Behind Affordability

Democrats are also making affordability the centerpiece of their broader agenda should they regain control of the House next year.

“We’ve got to get Congress working for the American people, and the issue people are talking about at the dinner table, among their friends every moment of every day is what you call affordability, cost of living, just making the economy work for the American people, making life easier, clearing obstacles, and opening up opportunities,” Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois, chairman of the New Democrat Coalition, said, according to The Hill.

Party leaders have also signaled they would pursue aggressive oversight of the Trump administration while continuing to emphasize lowering everyday costs. Rep. Robert Garcia called the Epstein files investigation “the single most bipartisan issue in the country,” adding, “And so, we’re going to talk about it a lot.”

Other Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar, have left open the possibility of future impeachment proceedings while arguing the party’s primary focus should remain reducing costs for working families rather than centering every week around Trump, The Hill reported.

The renewed debate comes as economic pressures remain a dominant concern for voters. Although inflation eased in June, the conflict with Iran has pushed energy prices higher again, consumer confidence remains subdued and economists continue to warn that rising fuel costs, tariffs and broader uncertainty could place renewed pressure on household budgets in the months ahead, according to data from The Economist.