‘It’s a Black Man!’: White Florida Driver’s Fake 911 Call Over an EV Charging Spot Backfires Big Time After a Bystander Catches It All on Camera

“He’s threatening my life!”

A truth-challenged racist called 911 on a Black man over a completely fabricated emergency. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Luckily, a bystander caught the bogus call on camera and showed the evidence to police. Spewing the N-word and other profanities, the video showed the white man was clearly the aggressor.

Man calls 911 with fake story about Black man at Miami EV Station (Photo: Instagram/ tizzyent)

The bystander also captured the racist’s license plate number and blasted his face all over social media, with the battle cry, “Instagram, do your thing!”

Instagram did not disappoint. Social justice influencer TizzyEnt reposted the video on July 14, and it’s racked up more than 1.5 million views, with internet sleuths in the comments speculating about his identity.

‘Get the F— Out of Here’

The drama unfolded at a Miami Walmart’s electric vehicle charging station. According to the woman filming, a Haitian man arrived seconds before a white man, and the Haitian pulled into the last open charging bay.

The small inconvenience of waiting his turn was too much for the white man, who unleashed his wrath on the unsuspecting driver.

“You get out of here, you f—– n-word,” he yelled as he knocked aggressively on the man’s car window. “Get the f— out of here.”

The racist had already dialed 911 at that point and concocted a fake story. “He just got here and cut in line. Send somebody to help. He’s threatening my life,” the man told the police dispatcher.

Presumably, the dispatcher asked him to describe the supposed perpetrator, and he replied, “It’s a Black man; what else? What else would it be?”

After diverting critical resources away from people in actual need, the white man drove off. Fortunately, the woman filming stayed to prove the Black driver had not threatened anyone’s life. He’d simply been trying to charge his car.

‘Props to Bystander’

The potential seriousness of the accusation was not lost on viewers.

One Instagram commenter wrote: “Can we give props to this bystander? She may have saved someone’s life today by doing this! Thank you, ma’am, whoever you are, for caring about your fellow human!”

Making a false police report about a crime is a misdemeanor that can result in fines and even jail time in Florida. Many commenters felt that once identified, the man should face charges.

“If the cops were doing their job, they would have rolled up at this man’s house to charge him with misuse of 911 services and for uttering hate speech,” one wrote.

Others framed it as a broader reckoning.

“False accusations, hate, and harassment have no place in our society,” another commenter wrote. “I hope the person who was targeted seeks justice and holds this person accountable.”

As of publication, the man’s identity remains unconfirmed, but the internet isn’t done looking.