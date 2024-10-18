‘What Do They Have on You?’: Mark Cuban Accused of ‘Creating a Fantasy’ While Defending Kamala Harris Against MAGA Trolls After Fox Interview, But He Won’t Stop

He is to Kamala Harris what Elon Musk is to Donald Trump — a well-known surrogate with a bottomless bank account and unfailing support.

And much like the far richer and equally famous CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Mark Cuban is determined to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

The former “Shark Tank” host and minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks has emerged as one of Harris’ most effective spokespersons, touting her economic agenda to a skeptical business community.

Businessman and television personality Mark Cuban addresses a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on October 17, 2024, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Harris continues to campaign daily in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 election. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

He’s even tried to convert Musk, warning the Tesla CEO that loyalty is a one-way street with the Republican nominee.

The battle between the billionaire tech bros has emerged as an intriguing undercard to the presidential race. Each will be taking on even more visible roles in these final weeks before the election.

That visibility comes with some risk. Just as Musk has alienated many progressives with his aggressive advocacy for Trump, Cuban has turned off a large portion of the MAGA world with his spirited support of Harris.

Writing on Musk-owned social media platform X, Cuban on Wednesday was ebullient in his praise for the Democratic nominee after her contentious interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier.

“When Brett went hard after her. She didn’t call him names,” the “Shark Tank” investor wrote. “She didn’t quit the interview. She didn’t make things up. She never once complained the questions were tough. She never played the victim card. She didn’t lose her temper. She didn’t take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters. She stood up to him with force and never backed down. …

“That’s why so many Republicans and Independents are supporting her. She is everything her opponent is not and will never be,” he continued. “Strong, Smart and Measured.”

Reaction to Cuban’s X feed was decidedly mixed.

“Poor Mark. He cannot handle defeat so he creates fantasy in order to cope. Harris is a dope. Nothing more than an illusion in your mind and another puppet to the machine,” one person wrote. “What do they have on you? It’s downright embarrassing,” another user replied.

The amen corner was also out in full force, supporting Cuban.

“One hundred percent agree, Mark. That was a home-run performance. She displayed the right amount of confidence(without looking cocky) and answered all the questions,” one user replied.

“Sensible people understand that she has the patience to be presented with a complex issue and the ability to respond directly and on point.”

Harris seems to like what he’s saying. Cuban on Thursday accompanied the vice president to a pair of rallies in Wisconsin targeting young voters. Saturday, he’ll host a discussion in Phoenix on Harris’ economic agenda. His swing state tour concludes Sunday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Cuban will campaign with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Not to be outdone, Musk on Thursday kicked off a multi-day speaking tour through Pennsylvania with America PAC, the mega political action committee he’s funded with millions of dollars in support of Trump. Seventy-five million, to be exact, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The two billionaires have something else in common: shifting allegiances. In 2016, Cuban supported Trump so enthusiastically he offered to be his running mate.

“I don’t care what his actual positions are,” Cuban told Business Insider. “I don’t care if he says the wrong thing. He says what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

However, he soon changed his tune, eventually endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016. He’s been a vocal Trump critic ever since. Most recently, he criticized the GOP nominee’s economic plan, calling it “lunacy.”

“I thought a first term by Donald Trump was bad,” Cuban told Newsweek. “A second term would be worse.”

Musk, meanwhile, voted for Joe Biden four years ago and Barack Obama before that. And just four years ago, he wished Trump would “sail off into the sunset.”

But Musk’s empire is reliant on government consent, so it makes sense for him as a business matter to back the candidate who disdains regulation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing experts, “The ear of the president and friends in Congress could help Musk secure lucrative federal contracts, tax credits to boost sales for his electric cars, and more favorable outcomes for his growing number of clashes with federal regulators.”