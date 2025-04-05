‘Go Back to Your Country’: Ex-Husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes After Video of Hate-Fueled Rant Targeting Muslim Women in Atlanta Suburb Goes Viral

The ex-husband of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a public apology Friday, owning up to his bigotry after being caught on video in suburban Atlanta shouting expletives and telling a group of Muslim women to “go back to your country.”

Five days after the incident, Perry Greene stood shamefaced at a press conference organized by CAIR-Georgia, saying he was sorry to the Muslim community amid backlash over the now-viral video, showing him screaming obscenities at three Muslim women on March 30.

“I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologize to them because nobody should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody with any differences,” Perry Greene said Friday after attending a prayer event with Muslim leaders, according to local news reports. “Hopefully they’ll find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

Greene was singing a different tune earlier that week. Critics said Greene, who drove by the unsuspecting group in his Tesla Cybertruck, couldn’t resist the opportunity to unleash the typical anti-immigration rhetoric that festers at the core of MAGA politics.

The confrontation took place at the Avalon shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia, where three women wearing hijabs had pulled into a quiet section of the parking garage to pray. The video shows a man yelling hateful remarks at them out of a Tesla Cybertruck.

The video was subsequently posted to Facebook by one of the women who was allegedly targeted by Greene’s anger.

“None of us said anything to this man before hand,” she said on the post. “My friend was praying and he started yappin.”

Despite the aggressive nature of Greene’s harassment, Alpharetta police said they won’t pursue charges in the case, citing the protection of free speech under the Constitution.

The numerous profanities in the video were bleeped out, obscuring key portions of Greene’s hateful rant, but the core of his message came through loud and clear.

“Go back to your country,” Greene shouted repeatedly. “Because y’all believe in crazy [expletives] f—king question your authority. Nobody. Go back to your f—king country. We don’t want y’all here.”

However, the women were unfazed by Greene’s crotchety behavior. They kept walking and filming the episode as Greene continued cussing, questioning the women and calling them names, seemingly crossing the line into threats and harassment.

“That’s perfect, thank you,” one of the women responded to the ongoing firestorm, but Greene seemed to be just getting started.

“We don’t want any Muslims,” he shouted.

“No one brought anything to you, brother,” one of the other women said, suggesting they weren’t looking for a fight.

“It doesn’t matter,” Greene snarled, “I’m bringing it to you.”

He then fumed, “Nobody really wants your sh-t here,” referring to their customs and beliefs.

“Did we bother you personally, though?” the woman asked. “Yes, yes,” Greene said, ready to argue. The woman then apologized.

“OK, I’m sorry,” she said, failing to deescalate the man’s apparent fury.

The video shows Greene slowly driving his Cybertruck to keep pace with the women, his passenger window rolled down to keep harassing them.

After about half a minute he tried to take an authoritative tone and asked the women where they were from.

“It doesn’t matter where we’re from,” she shot back. “Yes it does,” Greene disagreed, keeping the argument going.

“Why does it matter to you,” the woman yelled in outrage.

“Because you’re worshipping a false god,” Greene said, pointing his finger.

At this, the woman asked Greene if he was Christian; Greene said yes and the woman seemed amused. Greene then grew angry and started berating the women, all because they were dressed in traditional Muslim attire.

At one point it appeared that Greene would let it go and drive off but then hit the brakes after hearing one of the women yell, “You’re the one attacking little girls!”

This set Greene off, leading to another brief tirade.

“Don’t come to America and believe this sh-t,” he preached from the driver’s seat, one hand on the steering wheel. “Go back to your country,” he shouted, “and leave your crazy [expletives],” he said, according to the video.

The women protested that they were simply engaged in a peaceful prayer when Greene interrupted the moment with racial tensions. “What does that have anything to do with you?”

“OK,” the woman said and kept walking. “Have a nice day,” she called out loudly. Apparently, Greene couldn’t stand this.

“Because y’all are pieces of sh-t, okay?” he fumed, still creeping beside the women.

“Go back to your country,” Greene said. “Your demolished, poor little [expletives] in the Middle East,” he said through intermittent bleeping.

“First off, we’re born here,” the woman exploded. “Yes, we were.”

But Greene quickly challenged her: “Why are you wearing all this s—t, you’re not Americans.”

“Cause it doesn’t matter. Don’t nuns wear covering themselves?” the woman asked

“Be f—king American. Don’t be f—king Afghanistan or whatever the f—k,” said Greene.

“We’re not even. We’re not Afghan. You’re literally racist,” the woman said back.

“It doesn’t matter,” Greene argued. “Use the racist word but be American. Don’t be f—king f—ked up bulls—t, OK?”

The woman: “I’m sorry if that if it’s not on you standard, you can go ahead and leave, I don’t know why you’re wasting your time.”

“I don’t care,” Greene announced through the window.

“OK, then if you don’t care so much you can go ahead and enjoy your day,” one responded.

“Go back to your country!” he kept repeating. “Go have a good day,” the woman said.

“I can call the cops if you’re gonna keep harassing us,” the woman vowed. Still, Greene refused to drive off even as the women kept insisting that he leave them alone.

The footage sparked widespread outrage from civil rights groups and community members alike.

Social media erupted in outrage over the incident, with many calling Greene “disgusting” and “mentally ill.”

Some on Facebook pointed out that Greene hadn’t yet crossed paths with the right person, who might teach him a hard lesson.

“You can always tell the ones that are not from Atlanta the ones that are not from Georgia or from further up north of Georgia because they haven’t ran across the right Muslims yet, but just give us some time because they gonna run across the right Muslims and they g’on have that business for them that’s gonna chew him up and spit him out,” one comment read.

“Welcome to Marjorie Taylor Green’s stomping grounds,” one person noted.

Another voice scolded Peter Greene for calling himself a Christian in the video.

“That’s not a Christian man. I’m Christian and everything he says is far from what Jesus teaches us. Christian nationalist he probably is- those people don’t even care about Jesus- just their own racist ideologies.”

At least one person in the thread claimed to have shared the video across multiple social media pages, aiming to help it go viral and expose Greene’s actions.

Meanwhile, Greene’s apology unfolded five days later when he paid a visit to the women’s place of worship in the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek during Friday prayer services. Greene met with them privately beforehand, honoring their earlier request for a public apology after the incident had drawn widespread attention.

“I just wanted them to know I humbly apologize to them because nobody should be treated that way, and that’s not the way to treat anyone with differences,” Greene said. “Hopefully they find it in their hearts to forgive me and we shouldn’t allow that in our society.”

Azka Mahmood, executive director of CAIR Georgia, told local station Fox 5 the incident reflects a troubling pattern of Islamophobic harassment.

“Since the genocide in Gaza began, CAIR Georgia has recorded a 250% increase in anti-Muslim incidents in Georgia alone,” Mahmood said.

Attorney Ali Awad, who represents the victims, said Greene has shown interest in donating to a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Islamophobia.

“He has entertained the idea of issuing a donation to a nonprofit battling Islamophobia. Our goal here is education. We do not kick people while they are down,” Awad said. “We chose to take the high ground today. We chose peace. We chose to allow Mr. Greene to come to the community and issue an apology directly to the family.”

Greene declined to answer questions from reporters after the apology and was whisked away in a waiting SUV.

The Greenes were married in August 1995 and have three children together. Perry Greene filed for divorce from Marjorie Taylor Greene after 27 years of marriage, citing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken,” according to People magazine. Their divorce was finalized on Dec. 22, 2022.

The viral video has reignited concerns about the everyday risks faced by visibly Muslim women, turning a moment of private prayer into a flashpoint for public reckoning. CAIR-Georgia officials say the episode underscores how urgently communities need to confront rising hate-fueled behavior with real education and accountability.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her outspoken anti-immigration stance in Congress, has faced multiple controversies throughout her political career, often drawing criticism for consistently fueling a divisive political climate.