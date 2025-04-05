‘I Was Protecting Myself’: Karmelo Anthony, ‘4.0 Student With No Record’ Claims Self-Defense in Track Meet Stabbing, Family Member Says Victim and His Twin ‘Tried to JUMP Him’

A teenager accused of stabbing a fellow high school student to death at a track meet told police he acted in self-defense, warning the victim “Touch me and see what happens” seconds before a knife was rammed into the victim’s chest.

The confrontation happened April 2 at the Frisco Independent School District’s Kuykendall Stadium, north of Dallas, where the UIL District 11-5A track meet was taking place.

The victim, 17-year-old Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf, told 16-year-old Centennial High School student Karmelo Anthony to move from under his team’s tent, according to police records cited by The Dallas Morning News.

Anthony had no business being there but appeared to take offense. He opened his bag, and put his hand inside before allegedly warning Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens,” witnesses would tell authorities later.

Metcalf refused to back down and then called Anthony’s bluff by lightly touching him; however, witnesses said Anthony didn’t make a move right away. Instead, he challenged Metcalf to a fight to settle the matter then and there. That’s when Metcalf reportedly grabbed Anthony to force him out of the tent.

Seconds later, a knife plunged into Metcalf’s chest. He stumbled backward, clutching his bleeding wound. The knife had ripped into him clean and back out again, leaving him mortally wounded. The dying boy stammered, frantically urging bystanders to call for help, but he would be dead within minutes of trying to defend his team’s private space. The campus killing shocked the small community in an unthinkable tragedy that cast a grim shadow over one of the area’s showcase athletic events.

Anthony is currently being held in Collin County Jail, with his bond set at $1 million, according to court documents.

More than 30 people witnessed the attack, with police saying a black knife was used to stab Metcalf once in the chest. After the stabbing, Anthony reportedly tossed the knife into the bleachers, where it was later recovered by authorities.

Witnesses told police that Anthony fled immediately after the attack but remained at the scene, where he was arrested moments later and escorted off the track in handcuffs.

Despite an innocent boy’s death, Anthony’s relatives defended his actions, suggesting a previous rivalry may have sparked tensions between him and Metcalf.

Kevin Hayes, a family member of Anthony’s, backed up his claim of self-defense in a now-viral Facebook post, in which Hayes defended Anthony as a “respectful well-manned young man,” and “a 4.0 student with multiple college officers” as well as a “kid with zero criminal history.”

He stated that Anthony “defended himself against violent aggressors.” He described the victim and his twin brother as bullies, alleging they tried to “jump him,” took Anthony’s “belongings, broke his phone, and stomped on it.”

However, police have not corroborated this account.

Meanwhile, the Anthony family is asking for prayers and support. They’ve launched a fundraiser to help with expenses during this “difficult time.” They’ve raised roughly $30,000 towards a $50,000 goal.

According to reports, when an officer located Anthony after the stabbing, he reportedly said, “I was protecting myself,” before the officer had even asked him about his role, according to the arrest report.

As the officer led Anthony away, the suspect reportedly told him that Metcalf had “put his hands on” him. Additionally, as he was taken to the patrol car, Anthony inquired whether his alleged actions could be considered self-defense.

After another badge arrived, the arresting officer informed him that he had the alleged perpetrator in custody, to which Anthony interjected, “I’m not alleged, I did it,” police said, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

As Anthony sat in the back of the patrol vehicle, the officer noticed fresh blood on his left middle finger, a detail noted in the arrest report. The affidavit also stated that Anthony asked the officer if Metcalf would be OK, the station reported.

Attorney Mike Howard indicated that proving self-defense in this case could be problematic, especially since the victim was unarmed. He added that prosecutors may focus on the possibility that Anthony’s actions somehow provoked Metcalf’s response.

“A person claiming self-defense cannot provoke the incident and then claim self-defense when they act,” Howard told WFAA, adding that the defense could try to argue that Anthony was afraid for his life and panicked. “It becomes a fact question that’s really going to come down to what the witnesses say happened.”

The UIL track meet, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed until Monday and moved to Little Elm High School. The district has pledged to inform families of new security measures in the coming days.

Kari Ordas, owner of Halo Pizzeria in Frisco, where Austin Metcalf worked part-time alongside his mother, Meghan, and his twin brother, Hunter, has stepped in to support the family. To help with funeral and legal expenses, Ordas has launched a GoFundMe and plans to host a fundraiser at the pizzeria soon.

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, has also started a GoFundMe, and together with Ordas’ efforts, they’ve raised nearly $250,000. On Thursday, Metcalf spoke publicly for the first time with WFAA, sharing his grief over his son and recounting the events surrounding his slaying.

He expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support, tributes, and love from the community in light of Wednesday’s tragic incident.

“Money will never bring my son back, but I need to take care of what’s left and his twin brother,” Jeff Metcalf said.

Metcalf also expressed disappointment over social media users turning his son’s death into a platform for political or racial debate, calling it disheartening.

“This is not a race issue. This is not a black and white issue. I don’t want someone stepping up on their soapbox trying to politicize this. Unless you were there, unless you saw it: don’t spread gossip,” Metcalf said.

In response to Anthony’s self-defense claim, Metcalf expressed disbelief, stating he couldn’t understand how a simple request to move at a school track meet could justify stabbing someone.

“If you’re caught, the best thing you’re going to do is lie your way out of it,” Metcalf said. “The truth will come out, Tthere were too many people there who saw what happened.”

Despite the tragedy, Metcalf made headlines Wednesday by telling multiple media outlets that he forgives the suspect. Drawing strength from his faith, he reiterated his message of forgiveness, even after learning more details the following day.

“The world needs more kind people. If you can’t find one, be one,” Metcalf said.