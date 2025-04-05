Pennsylvania Woman Made Up a Violent Attack, Blamed a ‘Creepy’ Stranger — and Now She Has to Pay Him Thousands 

A Pennsylvania woman will spend time behind bars for fabricating a story about an attempted rape and sending an innocent man to jail for weeks where he faced multiple felony charges.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Anjela Borisova Urumova will serve between 45 days and 23 months in jail after she pleaded guilty in January to several misdemeanor charges, including false alarm to an agency of public safety, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports, and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Urumova’s case stems from a false report she made to police in April 2024.

She told authorities that a man attacked her from behind in the parking lot of a grocery store where he pulled down her pants and punched her in the face, according to WPVI.

Urumova identified Daniel Pierson as her attacker, and he was arrested for the alleged crime. But as investigators continued looking into Urumova’s story, they discovered several inconsistencies through surveillance video and data from her phone records that completely contradicted her report.

During a second interview with police in May 2024, Urumova confessed that she lied about the attack. When detectives asked why she wrongfully accused Pierson, she told them she had seen Pierson in the past and thought he was “creepy.”

She could identify him because she had seen him and the dark blue Ford F-150 he drove, and could recall identifying markers like car stickers and dents on the vehicle, which led police to Pierson.

When she reported the assault, police noted she had a visible laceration on her lip. Urumova later confessed that the injury was caused by her grandmother, who threw an object at Urumova when she didn’t recognize her during a dementia-related episode.

Pierson spent 31 days in jail before his charges were dropped and he was released.

On top of her jail sentence, Urumova must also serve one year of probation, undergo a mental health evaluation, never contact Pierson or his family in the future, and pay Pierson $3,600 in restitution.

“Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence.”