‘So Many Before You Have Learned’: Mark Cuban Issues Explosive Warning to Elon Musk About Inevitable Backstab from Donald Trump

He has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken surrogates, but a fellow billionaire has warned Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk to prepare to be let down by the GOP nominee.

Mark Cuban, an enthusiastic supporter of Democrat Kamala Harris, reached out to Musk after the billionaire Tesla founder sent an apocalyptic tweet about the upcoming election. If Trump is not elected, Musk said, “this will be the last election.”

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban (Photos: Getty Images)

Cuban’s response suggests Musk’s support for the former president is transactional. But don’t expect that support to be appreciated or reciprocated, Cuban warned in a tweet sent late last week.

“At the point you need him the most,” Cuban said. “You will find out what so many before you have learned, his loyalty is only to himself.”

However, Cuban denied that his comment was related to the political climate in the country.

“Classic case of projection. You’re describing how you think about politics,” one X user replied to Cuban’s post. “What I said has nothing to do with politics,” Cuban asserted.

Musk has indeed gone full MAGA, buying into some of the more toxic far-right conspiracies. He’s touted the Great Replacement Theory, which claims Democratic elites are attempting to lessen white influence by allowing unfettered immigration, and he’s repeatedly suggested that Kamala Harris would end the First Amendment if elected.

Cuban was a Trump supporter back in 2016. Interestingly, as recently as two years ago, Musk fashioned himself a Trump critic, tweeting, “It’s time for Trump to sail into the sunset.”

Both men’s endorsement decisions were likely driven by more than politics.

Cuban, who has enthusiastically endorsed Harris’ economic plan, has expressed interest in leading the Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates markets and protects investors from misconduct. The Pittsburgh native made his fortune in software, then became a nationally known figure as owner of the Dallas Mavericks and as one of the investors on “Shark Tank.”

“I told her team, put my name in for the SEC, it needs to change,” Cuban said recently on CNBC.

Musk, meanwhile, has championed the creation of a government efficiency commission to crack down on federal spending. He has also mentioned to Trump his interest in overseeing such an agency.

It’s unclear where he’d find the time. Besides running X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk owns Tesla Automotive Company and SpaceX.

