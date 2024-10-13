‘You Know How Bad That Is?’: Wife of Black Miami Dolphins Star Trashed for ‘Nasty’ Kamala Harris Comment Weeks After Brittany Mahomes Was Called Out for Supporting Trump Despite Having Biracial Kids

The wife of 2023 Pro Bowl running back Raheem Mostert this week became the latest spouse of an NFL star to come out of the MAGA closet, ripping Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a series of inflammatory posts.

“In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis,” Devon Mostert posted on her Instagram stories and captured by Outkick.

Raheem Mostert and Devon Mostert attend Women of the NFL and Nordstrom Host Super Bowl Happy Hour in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mostert was referring to Harris’ assertion earlier this week that Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to take her call after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26.

“Moments of crisis, if nothing else – should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first,” Harris told reporters on Monday. “People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish.”

DeSantis said he was unaware of the vice president’s call and later accused her of politicizing the first of two major hurricanes that ripped through Florida in the last two weeks.

“She’s garbage. Textbook trash,” said Mostert, who noted that President Joe Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the hurricanes.

Harris and Tim Walz are “sinking their own ship,” continued Mostert, mother of three biracial boys and co-founder, with her husband, of a foundation that provides resources and mentorship to disadvantaged youth.

Raheem Mostert is in his 10th NFL season. Last year was his best, as he led the league in rushing touchdowns.

While Mostert posted the inflammatory comments on her Instagram stories, that didn’t prevent the commenters from leaving remarks under unrelated posts.

In post cheering on her husband, a user wrote, “I’m looking for the post where this white woman thought because she married a black man who runs for a living she could talk crazy to the first black female president of the united states and call her “sis” the caucasity of it all is what I’m looking for. Where is that post?”

Another added, “You have black kids supporting TRUMP you know how bad that is? I feel sorry for those babies man. I hope the money you have, shields them from any harm. Politics aren’t perfect but one candidate isn’t a convicted felon or rapist. Also, since you care so much about people; Trumps family stole money from kids with cancer. Please educate yourself before speaking out because your white privilege is blinding you from the FACTS. Do what’s best for your kids that’s what we are here for. & your husband needs to talk some sense into you as this can be a teaching moment. This is just nasty work all around.”

Devon Mostert is just the latest Dolphins spouse to share her conservative convictions. Rachel Bush, wife of safety Jordan Poyer, criticized Harris for sitting down for an interview with podcaster Alex Cooper that focused on reproductive rights.

“Aw so glad she has time for this. Not like Americans are in any sort of crisis that should have the undivided attention of the current** administration,” Bush tweeted.

One day earlier, Bush blasted FEMA for mismanaging funds, a false conspiracy theory that claimed survivors of the storms would not receive any federal aid.

Bush expressed solidarity with Devon Mostert, suggesting that the Dolphins locker room is almost exclusively pro-Donald Trump.

“All my girls on the Dolphins pass the vibe check. Loud and proud baby!” Bush tweeted.

To which one follower commented, “Something is wrong with the Dolphin wives.”

Another, referencing Bush’s husband, who used to play for the Bills: “Every time you open your mouth I’m a little less sad that Jordan left Buffalo.

“Trust me supporting an ignorant, racist, misogynistic POS is actually not a vibe… Go Bills!!!”

Meanwhile, Annah Tagovailoa, wife of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was pilloried by some, toasted by others after she shared a post on Instagram praising former President Donald Trump for housing 275 Florida linemen free of charge at his Doral Miami resort.

“Maybe her [husband] isn’t the only one who suffered a concussion?” tweeted one of her followers on X, referencing Tua Tagovailoa’s unfortunate history of head injuries.

Mostert mostly ignored her critics, emphasizing instead her parents’ pride after she was mentioned on Fox News.

The trend of politically outspoken football wives doesn’t go back far — just two months, actually. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, created a small tempest after liking a post by Trump on Instagram.

Trump seized upon the affirmation, heralding Brittany Mahomes’ support even though she has yet to endorse anyone in the presidential race.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me,” Trump said, adding, “What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!”

As MAGA world embraced Brittany Mahomes, those opposed to Trump savaged the 28-year-old. Many called out her willingness to support a “racist” despite being in a high profile interracial relationship with biracial children.

Staunchly racist Sunny Hostin attacks Brittany Mahomes as "problematic," suggesting she does not respect her interracial marriage nor her biracial kids, because she reportedly once liked a pro-Trump Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/P2zfTZklvo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 18, 2024

Sunny Hostin of “The View” said at the time, “Just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings.”

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Brittany Mahomes responded to the growing backlash. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”