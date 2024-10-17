‘I Put Them All in a Group Text’: Woman Who Found Her Cheating Husband and His Mistress In Atlanta Airport After Airline Tip Drops a Bombshell, Alleges Ex Cheated with Over 20 Women During Marriage

Two years after catching her husband cheating with his mistress at a local airport, an Atlanta woman has returned to social media to give the world an update on the drama and messy details of her husband’s infidelity.

Gail Lewis, who currently has some 224,000 followers on Instagram, says she will not be silenced, sharing that the woman traveling with her husband, Harold Lewis, on a business trip to Europe, as far as she knew, was not the only woman in his life.

Gail Lewis claims that in October 2022 her husband told her that he was going on a work trip out of the country to handle business. On the day he was to return, she called the airport to verify her husband’s landing and was shocked when an attendant told her that he had already arrived 20 minutes earlier with a female companion, she’s said.

Gail Lewis from Atlanta exposes her husband for cheating with over 20 women and more scandalous activity. (Screenshot from AngieTV YouTube Channel).

In disbelief, Gail checked the couple’s joint American Express card bill and noticed that her audacious husband not only purchased the tickets on their collective dime but used her full name.

Despite the breakdown of her union, she says the things she found out in the aftermath were even more hurtful.

Calling her journey “heavy,” Gail said she was hurt that her husband and the woman “had no remorse” for his infidelity. She claims Harold’s mistress became flagrant about the affair, leaving her underwear and barrettes in places like their car so Gail could find them.

She also discovered that Harold was giving the woman money, “Just cashapping everybody,” including multiple people in her family from an account in which Gail could see the transactions. Gail also alleged the mistress posted multiple pictures from their European trip on social media, to rub it in her face.

To add injury to the cheating, Harold moved the woman from California to Georgia, so that they could be together, paying both women’s mortgages, Gail claimed.

“GO live where you wanna be. Like this is not fair to me, it’s not fair to me at all.

“He was being an outstanding boyfriend to her, all while I was sitting home thinking he was being a good guy to our family,” Gail explained, before noting how much further she was deceived. “I felt dumb because for 26 years I let someone else control everything because I trusted him.”

She said she thought she had “a real diamond,” adding that Harold, “The stranger in my house wore a mask.”

The former police officer continued by saying that she started digging after lawyers advised her to look for proof, pictures and other examples of his infidelities in case she wanted to file for divorce. It led her to discover some ugly details that took “an emotional toll” on her.

“While I needed to find those things out, It actually broke my heart,” Gail said, adding, “I mean it shattered really into a thousand pieces.”

That’s when she started seeing all of the women that he was dating.

“While I’m thinking it was just Sabrina after I finished doing my investigation of him and Sabrina … here comes Cassandra. I’m like, ‘Well, who was Cassandra then the next one. It was like, ‘Well, who is Myra. Then it was the next one. It was like, ‘Well, who was Patrice,” Gail stated, “I mean and this was just going on like it was like that damn DMX song.”

Sabrina Hutton is the name of the woman she found at the airport with her husband. She is the estranged wife of record producer LT Hutton, though they have been legally separated since 2020, according to court documents.

Atlanta woman goes viral on TikTok for exposing her cheating husband of 26 years. Photos: @gaillewis802/TikTok.

Mocking the deceased Def Jam artist’s hit “What They Really Want,” Gail said, “It was like ‘Patrice, Latrice, Cassandra, you know um, Blessed, Latoya, Valentina.’ That s–t was absolutely nuts.”

In total, Gail said that he had cheated on her with over 20 different women in a five-year span, some of which she actually spoke to. She began to wonder, “Who am I married to?”

In a bold move, she created a group chat with all the women branding them a “Harem of Harlots.” Her aim was for them to exchange stories, compare notes and talk trash about him.

“I actually put them all on a group text and talk s—t to them about him and put his picture in it too,” she said. Some of the women “responded back” saying this was the “wrong number” and telling her that she was “losing” her power.

Admitting that it was a “crazy” move, she felt that this gave her power, as she was able to let them know that she knew about their affairs with her husband.

Her purpose in sharing her story was meant to be therapeutic for her, but also to let others going through something similar, to just “hold on.”

“All y’all gone get some of this. It might not have been the best thing to do, but I did it and it felt good in the moment. It sure did,” she proudly declared with a smile.

While giving advice to others in a similar situation or dealing with the feeling of betrayal, Gail said, “Just pray… and you’ll figure it out and you’ll get your answer.”

This lady Gail Lewis cheating husband was caught at the airport with his side chick two days ago pic.twitter.com/8zuUE49gQO — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) January 26, 2024

Angie Talks TV posted the update on her YouTube channel, and people chimed in with their opinions about her storytime and share some of their own experiences.

One woman said, “To be a mistress and taunt the wife is diabolical on another level!!!!!”

Another added, “Hope the mistress is aware that her position is open now. What he will do with you he will do to you.”

A third person commented, “Sis I get it!! I’ve been thru it. To make matters worse he chose women in our church and the babysitter I was fool enough to try to be a friend to! He’s with a girl younger than our son now.”

The commenter added, “I don’t even date after being divorced for yrs. This kinda betrayal causes trauma! Tell ur story sis. It’s therapy for u and us like u. Much love to u dear lady.”

Someone else wrote a word to the men in the world cheating on their partners: “All the players in situations like this are operating in a very dangerous game. All it takes is ONE of them to be unstable enough not to be able to handle the betrayal, lies, conflict, rejection and revenge for this to end in a real tragedy.”

Research by the American Psychological Association shows that Gail and Harold’s situation is far from unique. She noted that she filed for divorce but never stated if the divorce was finalized.

Approximately 53 percent of couples who experience infidelity end up divorced within five years, despite efforts like therapy. The study also highlights that couples who have dealt with unfaithfulness are three times more likely to separate than those who have remained monogamous.