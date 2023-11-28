‘Bite Me’: Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics for Telling Dolly Parton to ‘Act Her Age’ After Singer Dons Daisy Dukes for Dallas Cowboys Performance

Whoopi Goldberg, the 68-year-old co-host of the Emmy-winning show “The View,” is not here for any form of ageism, and when critics came for Dolly Parton’s outfit during the Thanksgiving evening NFL game, she was quick to shut them down.

Goldberg addressed the backlash the “9 to 5” singer received after wearing a blue and white bedazzled Dallas Cowboy cheerleader uniform during her halftime performance of the host Cowboys’ 45-10 dismantling of the Washington Commanders.

“Apparently, my turkey wasn’t the only subject online that people were hating,” Goldberg said as she walked into her national reprimand.

“People were hating 77-year-old superstar Dolly Parton [who] stole the show on Thanksgiving game dressed in Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age … bite me,” the EGOT said before transitioning into people also mocking Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s older daughter, during her various appearances during her mother’s Renaissance tour.

One person on the X platform said she thought the singer was “trying to act like a teenager,” adding, “I think it is just sad. Maybe she is experiencing a second childhood?”

She called the comments that both the senior citizen and pre-teen received “shameful,” especially in the case of Blue Ivy because she is only 11.

Sunny Hostin, Whoopi’s 55-year-old co-host, was also disgusted by how people were treating Blue Ivy but confessed she wishes she looks as good as the country singer when she gets to be her age.

“If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has,” the Bronx native said.

“The View” hosts were not the only ones who thought Parton looked great. Many people on social media answered the call when asked if they were offended by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s outfit, and they loved her short shorts and cowboy boots.

Were you offended by 77 year old Dolly Parton wearing this outfit at the halftime show? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/i6ysZi6D6E — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) November 24, 2023

“She looked beautiful! The same people who are offended would chear for Cher if she wore the same outfit,” one person said. One comment said that Ms. Dolly “wearing a Dallas cowboy cheerleader outfit while singing Jolene” is “ICON BEHAVIOR.”

77 year old Dolly Parton wearing a Dallas cowboy cheerleader outfit while singing Jolene. ICON BEHAVIOR. #Thanksgiving #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/dDIwdFfJyN — molo (@molo011) November 23, 2023

“I’m 61, hell no! I think she looked fantastic!” one male X user wrote.

“Not at all. It’s no small feat keeping a figure like that at her age,” one person said, as another said, “If any 77-year-old could pull it off, it’d be Dolly!”