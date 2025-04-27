‘Imma Flip the Table’: T.I. Jumps Offstage Mid-Performance to Confront Unruly Man Approaching Wife Tiny

Rapper T.I. made it crystal clear that when it comes to his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, he doesn’t play when it comes to his wife.

The “Live Your Life” artist stood on business on April 20 when he jumped off the stage and into the crowd at The Sesh, a 4/20 celebration of music, culture, and premium cannabis lifestyle, powered by Gashouse and MusicBusinessPolitics.

T.I. confronts man for harassing wife, Tiny, at his concert in viral video. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Video footage shows the self-proclaimed “King of the South” rapping his 2003 classic “24’s” from the “Trap Muzik” album as the crowd appears to be enjoying his performance.

Multiple cameras caught the moment when T.I. abruptly cut his flow after spotting trouble brewing in the crowd. “Hey what yall doing… Relax!” he called out, attempting to handle the situation without breaking stride before getting back to his bars.

However, the situation escalated when the Grammy-winning artist shocked attendees by jumping off the stage mid-song to confront an audience member who was allegedly harassing Tiny, his wife of almost 15 years and mother of his three youngest children.

Multiple angles of the confrontation were captured by fans and shared online as T.I. engaged in what appeared to be a heated face-to-face showdown with the individual.

“This man jumped in and out LITERALLY of performance mode to husband mode and didn’t miss a beat pun intended,” commented one viewer on TikTok where the footage circulated.

Another said, “That man flew off the stage tip showing you just how he feels about Tiny don’t look her way or he finna get down.”

Some observers noted that T.I. wasn’t the only family member ready to defend Tiny, as their son King also sprang into action the second time Tip jumped off the stage.

“It’s King running up for me!!! Iktr you better go see bout your mama boy!!” one person wrote. “TI pushed king off the stage too!! Let’s go son!” another added.

“Never played about her” and “It’s best to leave the Harris family alone,” was the sentiment shared by many fans who witnessed the rapper’s fierce protection of his queen.

‘That was just a brief intermission. If you f–k with this one, Imma flip the table … so leave her alone,” T.I. said addressing the crowd while pointing to Tiny. “If you see me and I ain’t right there, leave her alone or I’mma flip the table.”

This isn’t the first time T.I.’s family-first approach has been put on display.

“That boy don’t play about his woman lol… ask Floyd!”

He and Floyd Mayweather reportedly had a physical altercation in 2014 at a Fatburger restaurant in Las Vegas, allegedly over Tiny spending time with the world-renowned boxer.

Mayweather, who was there for his daughter Yaya’s birthday, had already been confronted by T.I. days earlier in New York after Tiny posted a photo of her and Floyd on Instagram.

In another incident from November 2023, cameras caught T.I. checking promoters who crossed the line by using unauthorized images of him and King on promo materials.

The footage showed the Atlanta legend laying down the law with zero hesitation.

“N—a, you can talk to me,” T.I. was heard saying. “Until then, ain’t nothin’ goin’,” before cementing his position with, “I don’t know if y’all from here, but n—a don’t play with me in this city. It’s my mothaf—kin city.”

According to social media user Steven Dingle, who provided context to the situation, promoters had created flyers making fun of T.I.’s previous altercation with King at a Falcons game in 2023, showing a photoshopped image of the rapper putting his son in a headlock with the caption: “Sing, Sip, or Get Choked Out.”

Behind the tough exterior and protective moves, it’s so secret that T.I. loves his family.

Tiny and T.I. began dating in the early 2000s and married in 2010. Their blended family of seven kids includes daughter, Heiress and son, Major, in addition to King, Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique, and T.I.’s older kids from previous relationships, Messiah, Domani and Deyjah.

Through it all, the “Bring Em Out ” artist stays making power moves to ensure his family eats good and stays protected.

And if anyone needed clarity on where T.I. draws the line—especially when it comes to his wife Tiny—this latest incident proves the point: whether dropping platinum bars or checking disrespectful fans, family comes first, no exceptions.