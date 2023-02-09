‘There Are No Written Agreements’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died With No Will, Wife Files to Get Half of Estate

The wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss filed a spousal property petition to ask the court to pass her late husband’s property into her name, according to the Blast. Boss died from suicide on Dec. 13 in Encino, California.

His wife Allison Holker claimed in the filing that her husband died “intestate,” meaning he passed away without a will. The late dancer and DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was found dead around 11 a.m. inside a hotel room he’d rented the night before.

“At the date of marriage decedent owned only personal effects of little value,” wrote Holker, adding that Boss’s “net worth on the date of marriage was nil. There are no written agreements between [Allison] and [Stephen] providing for a non-pro-rata division of the aggregate value of the community property.”

The news comes just after Boss’s grieving mother reacted to the In Memoriam segment at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 5. A black-and-white picture of Boss was shown during the segment as Quavo performed with the Maverick City Music gospel choir. Boss’ mom, Connie Boss Alexander, shared a screenshot of her son’s picture on her Instagram Stories.

Alexander captioned the post, “It will never seem real. I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!”

Seeing Twitch on the In Memorium broke me to pieces. As a lifelong dancer, I will never be over it. He was my inspiration since I was a kid. You are loved and missed always @official_tWitch 🤍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qiD4QRnaEg — Jordana (@jordanataylor) February 6, 2023

Holker shared a picture of Boss on Instagram following his death with the caption, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss. (Photo: @allisonholker / Instagram)

Holker also shared a video montage in January of Boss and their family. She thanked Boss for being a beacon of light and the father of her children.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Boss also appeared in the television show “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as the film “Magic Mike XXL.”