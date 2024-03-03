Fans Credit Leonardo DiCaprio’s Love for Women In Their 20s for Why He’s ‘Tapped In’ with Black Social Media Stars Druski and La’Ron Hines

Actor and comedian Drew Desbordes, better known as Druski, sat down for an interview recently, where he shared a story about meeting “Titanic” actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Druski was surprised to learn that DiCaprio knew who he was after they met at a party, and fans weighed in claiming that the 49-year-old actor’s penchant for younger women is why he’s so “tapped in” after an interview clip was shared on social media. The comedian is known for going viral online with his comedic skits and his “Coulda Been Records” comedy videos.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the screening of National Geographic channel’s “Before The Flood” at Bing Theater At LACMA on Oct. 24, 2016. in Los Angeles. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Druski says in an interview on “Ebro In the Morning” that he was at a party when DiCaprio approached him, and he was shocked to learn the actor recognized him.

“Leonardo DiCaprio walked up to me,” he said, adding that he was at the all-white party hosted by Michael Rubin.

“But Leo came straight up to me, and he was like, ‘Man, man, dog, man. Hilarious, man.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait what?’ … ‘Cause I’m like this guy definitely does not know who the f—k I am. … And he’s like, ‘Nah, man. That laugh you do on Coulda Been Records.’ … I didn’t even know he was tapped in. That dude is so amazing.”

The video clip prompted actor and internet star LaRon Hines to share another story about DiCaprio at a party. Hines is well-known for his videos on TikTok where he asks a preschooler named JaBria questions for a series called “Are you smarter than a preschooler?”

Hines shared a clip of the interview posted by a fan who wrote the caption, “I’m ctfu, who showed Leo Druski?” Hines captioned the post, “I’ll never forget walking into a friends bday dinner and Leo was there. Someone was trying to introduce me and Leo stops them mid intro and says ‘JABRIA! Are you smart?’ LMAOOO Leo be tapped in.”

i’ll never forget walking into a friends bday dinner and Leo was there. Someone was trying to introduce me and Leo stops them mid intro and says “JABRIA! Are you smart?” LMAOOO Leo be tapped in https://t.co/yGlk5U1Vte — La’Ron (@LaRonHines) February 28, 2024

DiCaprio is almost as famous for his relationships with young models as he is for his film career. He’s been romantically linked to several young models, including 28-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid and 26-year-old actress Camila Morrone, and fans think his youthful girlfriends are why he’s so “tapped in.”

One fan wrote, “It be like that when all your gfs are 23.” Another replied, “He be dating them 25-year-olds for a reason.” However, one fan thought DiCaprio was like everyone else and enjoyed surfing the internet. “He’s chronically online like the rest of us and I love it.” Another added, “I feel like people forget celebs are on the internet just as much as us !!”

DiCaprio is currently filming a movie titled, “BC Project’,” with fellow Sean Penn and singer Teyana Taylor, but details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps.

However, pictures of the trio filming were leaked online, and they captured DiCaprio and Taylor holding guns. DiCaprio is also wearing a mask, and several pictures show the duo dressed up as they enter a building. According to TMZ, the new project is a film by “Punch-Drunk Love” director Paul Thomas Anderson.