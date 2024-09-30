‘He’s Terrified’: Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Ditching Diddy as Shocking Speculations About His Obsession for Young Models and Wild Party Lifestyle Arise

In the court of public opinion, anyone who attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous gatherings, including his 90’s white parties, is guilty of baring witness and potentially participating in his alleged indecent behavior.

Amid the mogul’s downfall following a multitude of lawsuits alleging varying degrees of sexual misconduct and coercion, as well as his recent imprisonment in connection with a federal sex trafficking and racketeering indictment, his connections to the entertainment industry’s elite have come under review.

Leonardo Dicaprio is allegedly distancing himself from Diddy amid the mogul’s recent arrest and federal charges. (Photos by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

In particular, one-time fans have begun to speculate about Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars who were seen in photographs from his Hampton parties, which Diddy helmed throughout the mid-1990s and into the early 2000s. As a result of the ongoing scandal, the Oscar winner has found himself caught in the crosshairs of “freak off” conspiracies.

Images showing a then-24-year-old DiCaprio drinking and grinning as he hung out with Diddy and others at a 1999 white party have recirculated online.

A Twitter user wrote, “Birds of the same feathers flock together,” seemingly convicting “The Great Gatsby” star of being like embattled Diddy.

Photos from Diddy's all white party have started going viral following his arrest last week.

Someone else said that with the slew of allegations mounting against the Bad Boy Records impresario and those who bumped shoulders with him, “i know he’s terrified rn.” Whether DiCaprio is fearful or not of being implicated in the “I Need a Girl” rapper’s dealings is unknown.

However, new reports claim that he is doing all he can to break any past associations he had with the music executive. The latest claims from a purported insider were dished to The Daily Mail that “Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this” and that “he attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did.”

Diddy has mingled with the who’s who of every facet of entertainment and fashion throughout his career, from Naomi Campbell to industry peers like Clive Davis and Jay-Z. In a 2018 Vogue “73 Questions” interview, Combs noted the the Hollywood star was his favorite party guest.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties.

The outlet reported its supposed source said that the popular parties DiCaprio attended were not the alleged freak offs that Diddy’s ex Cassie and others claim involved male sex workers, loads of drugs, and blackmail.

“He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous,” they said. It is alleged that DiCaprio last attended a Diddy party in November 2019, when the bad boy turned 50.

In late September, RadarOnline spoke with another unnamed source who claimed that DiCaprio has been taking action to “get as far away from this scandal as possible.”

They even noted that the notorious bachelor has “spent years moving away from his party boy image to one of an environmental campaigner” and that he “is very touchy about the mention of his past and his ongoing love of younger models.”

Moreover, the person alleged the actor “knows being linked to Diddy and being pictured at his ‘White Parties’ is a PR disaster for his image, and like all the other celebrities linked to these parties, he is truly running scared from any link between him and Diddy.”

The musician pleaded not guilty to a Sept. 19 indictment alleging he “used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy has been denied bond twice, with a judge citing him as a danger to the community amid concerns that he would use his network to intimidate witnesses. A trial date has not been set, but his lawyers reportedly are fighting to get him out.