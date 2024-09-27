‘Did You Get Lipo’: Chrissy Teigen’s Shocking New Look Has Fans Questioning Her Plastic Surgery Choices

Fashion model-turned-entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen has a new focus other than looking glam on red carpets with her husband — pet food.

Teigen took the stage at Adweek’s Brandweek event in Phoenix, Arizona, to promote her latest venture, Kismet, a pet food and merchandise line she launched with her husband, John Legend, in May.

After she showcased her business acumen on panels and discussed marketing strategies, she posted highlights of the event for her 42.2 million social media followers on Instagram.

In her post, the mother of two can be seen wearing a gray dress with a uniquely designed V-neckline. Teigen shared her enthusiasm for the event with the caption, writing, “@adweek’s brand week is honestly one of my most favorite events of the year! was so fun talking all things @kismet! phoenix you are ungodly hot but also very cool.”

She humorously added, “We also had such a great freakin meal at North Italia so 10/10 experience all around!”

Teigen couldn’t resist a quick plug for her dog food either, telling her followers, “Get the shrimp scampi and dip your bread, and get the truffle garlic bread to also use as a dipper oh baby.”

The fans figuratively ate it up and her comment section was filled with praise for her brand.

One person raved, “Our dog loves @kismet! The dog food is high quality and treats are so motivating! Love the scheduled delivery options.”

Clearly, the brand and Teigen’s vivacious personality resonated with her audience, and one individual who attended her panel said, “You stole the show moo deng style.”

While her professional prowess was on full display, some couldn’t help but focus on her appearance rather than her business achievements.

A few critics even speculated she recently had a bad round of cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

“In what universe is all that plastic surgery considered attractive??” one person questioned.

Another harshly added, “Good Lord ….your doctor should have his license revoked for putting that much s—t in your cheeks. … It looks ridiculous I don’t know if anybody told you this or not but that’s that’s a fact.”

Despite the negativity, not all feedback was critical.

A third said, “Did you get Lipo on your belly? You look awesome!! Flat stomach!! Awesome figure!!”

While a fourth added, “Umm you look cute at all angles. Tell John I’m sorry.”

This isn’t the first time she’s faced scrutiny about her appearance.

In June 2024, People magazine reported on when she took to Instagram to address the rumors surrounding her cosmetic procedures.

After someone claiming to be a medical professional accused her of having fillers, she shot back in a series of videos, denying the claims.

“Would you trust a doctor that couldn’t tell filler from weight gain? I personally wouldn’t,” she said in one clip before following up with, “And also, my doctor would never, ever, hang out on Instagram and dissect people’s faces … he’s too busy working.”

In a second video, Legend’s wife pointed out the harm these types of critiques cause.

“Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you’re talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile,” she said. “Like, what does this really do, other than truly steal somebody else’s joy? Literally.”

The 38-year-old has been transparent about her past cosmetic enhancements, taking to X in 2020 to reveal she had a boob job, but it was not her first.

In September 2021, Teigen candidly revealed she’d had s buccal fat removal surgery, a procedure aimed at enhancing her jawline’s definition, reducing fullness in the face, and thinning the cheeks. It’s been a booming trend in Hollywood, though she is the only celebrity who has admitted to having it, according to Harper’s Baazar.

Just a few months later, she shared details of another cosmetic enhancement — an eyebrow transplant. The surgery involved taking hair from the back of her head and using it to create fuller, more sculpted brows.

On the Jan. 30 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Teigen revealed more about her cosmetic history during the appearance. She accidently confirmed she had undergone three separate breast augmentation procedures while playing a game where she was supposed to lie about herself.

“I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she said while explaining that she didn’t really know she wasn’t supposed to tell the truth in the game.

But this wasn’t new news. She previously spoke about getting breast implants at the age of 20 to do a spread for a magazine, telling Glamour UK in a 2020 interview that it was “more for a swimsuit thing.”

She added, “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Despite the noise, Teigen seems unfazed, balancing her role as a mother of four, a cookbook author, business owner, and wife of a superstar.

Whether it is her parenting or how she looks and dresses, she knows people are going to always have something to say.