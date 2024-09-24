‘Ridiculous. She Should Be In Bed’: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Parenting Under Fire After Bringing Their Daughter to a ‘Party with Adults’

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are facing some scrutiny regarding a new video featuring their daughter weeks after Teigen threatened to leave the singer.

The married couple have been busy during the election season in support of Vice President Kamala Harris entering the White House as the the first female president.

Their commitment to the cause, however, recently sparked backlash for involving 8-year-old daughter, Luna, in a political event. Critics accused her parents of allowing her to attend a night event centered on adult discussions.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen under fire for bringing their 8-year-old daughter, Luna, to a voter event. (Photo: @johnlegend/Instagram)

The event in question was Kerry Washington’s “Vote Like You Meme It” dinner, part of the Influence Change initiative aimed at increasing voter turnout.

On Sept. 21, Teigen shared footage from the event in a video on Instagram. In the caption of the post she wrote, “I love bringing my daughter to these events. Hoping she will see how much power she holds, FOR GOOD, for hope for the future with her vote one day.”

Supporters applauded their effort to teach Luna about civic engagement. One commenter wrote, “Way to lead by example mama,” while another praised, “She’s getting the best education!! Luna will do great things … like her parents!!”

Many reflected on how their own parents influenced their voting habits, but not everyone was on board, however. Detractors accused Legend and Teigen of pushing their beliefs on their daughter.

One critic stated, “Let’s be honest, you’re taking her so she will not question other beliefs. The fake news of this is sickening,” while another blasted the couple, saying, “Ridiculous. She should be in bed. School is the most important thing at her age. Not parties with adults.”

Despite the controversy, Luna’s exposure to adult events was balanced by a weekend camping trip with her Girl Scouts troop, cheekily nicknamed “Troop Beverly Hills.”

On Sept. 23, Teigen shared videos from the trip, showing a group of moms and daughters engaging in activities like archery, while enjoying a luxurious “glamping” setup complete with a kitchen, grill, and gourmet hot dog rolls.

Last that day, Teigen treated her 42.2 million Instagram followers to a viral cucumber dish that’s been making rounds on social media.

She can be seen tossing all the ingredients into a mason jar with some small sliced cucumbers. But what was meant to be a fun post turned into a controversy when some users accused her of not crediting the creator of the dish, Instagram user Logan, also known as @logansfewd.

“TAG THE CREATOR. SO F—KED UP,” she began. “Me: ‘I did!’” followed by “YOU ADDED IT AFTER!!” Me: no I didn’t? It’s not edited.”

Teigen concluded her comment writing, “Oh my god please is there anything that does not send u guys into a rage.”

Others came to her defense, with one fan asking, “Why are people so mean to Chrissy? She’s fun, funny, loving, and makes yummy food!”

Legend’s wife has been no stranger to public criticism, from her fashion choices at the Olympics to her appearances on game shows and more.

During a recent appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud,” Teigen froze when asked to name “Something a man might say is actually an upside to being in jail.”

After hearing the strike buzzer, she blurted out “food,” drawing some lighthearted mockery.

One viewer commented, “Did she really say food?” while another joked, “She has the IQ of a fork.”

Regardless of the noise seemingly always surrounding the former model, her husband, an Ivy Leaguer, stands firmly by his wife’s side, as Legend and Teigen continues to raise their four children in their unique way, with fans left to either accept or move on.