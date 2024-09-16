‘Always Starting Sh-t’: John Legend Snaps at Friend Over Chrissy Teigen Anniversary Post Years After Wife Blasted Their ‘Romantic Relationship’

R&B singer John Legend, 45, celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with model Chrissy Teigen, 38, by sharing a celebratory social media post this past weekend.

“Anniversa-date with my lover/best friend/wife. I’m so glad I met you 18 years ago. So glad we said ‘I do’ 11 years ago. So ready to do this for life,” Legend wrote in an Instagram caption.

John Legend celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post that included a family friend trolling the R&B singer. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Family friend Jen Atkin, 44, commented under Legend’s photo of his wife writing, “U lucky duck landing this Thai cutie legend @chrissyteigen.”

Additionally, Atkin directed a comment at the “All of Me” singer. She jokingly wrote, “You’re just NOW ready to do this for life???” Legend responded, “Always startin s—.”

Other Instagram users reacted to the online exchange between Atkin and Legend. For instance, someone complained, “Y’all took THAT from this beautiful post. I wish a man loved me like this.”

Another said, “She’s friends with them obviously and just joking around.”

However, many of the people on Legend’s Instagram page viewed the entire back-and-forth with Jen Atkin as friendly jabs.

“She’s one of their best friends,” a commenter pointed out about Atkin. One person joked, “Let’s be happy it only took 18!!! Johnnnn.”

Another person tagged Legend and replied, “You love it! Imagine if you had a full wife!” Yet, a different Instagram account tagged Atkin and wrote, “Better late than never says John.”

In June 2022, OK! ran an article about Teigen’s friendship with Atkin. The British publication recounted a lighthearted conversation from the “Chrissy’s Court” star’s dinner party.

Apparently, Atkin began recording videos at Tiegen and Legend’s home during the social gathering. Legend reportedly asked OUAI haircare line owner, “Are you serious?” She answered, “Swear to God.”

Tiegen captured the moment between her husband and her friend on her Instagram Story. Her caption read, “Did I just catch a romantic connection.”

Legend met Teigen while filming his “Stereo” music video in 2006. They announced their engagement in December 2011 and got married on Sept. 14, 2013, in Como, Italy.

The couple has four children: daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 8, son Miles Theodore Stephens, 6, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, 1, and one-year-old son Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Happy anniversary to my favorite person on this whole planet. Thank you for loving me and our family so fully. Thank you for being my partner and best friend,” Teigen stated on Instagram.

“18 years together. 11 years married. 4 babies. 4 dogs. 2 hairless cats. A bearded dragon. A house full of love and fun. We are so lucky. I love you bear!” she continued.

Celebrities such as Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Kerry Washington congratulated the couple for reaching 11 years of matrimony in Legend’s comment section.

Meanwhile, Atkin has been married to photographer Mike Rosenthal, 47, since 2016. They have two children: 3-year-old River Julién Rosenthal and 2-year-old Sloane Soleil Rosenthal.

Rosenthal and Legend joined forces to release the It’s Good restaurant-discovery app. Beyond a business partnership, their friendship dates back over a decade.

“Having met through our wives, we became fast friends, and quickly came to the realization that we share a love for math, travel, and Italian cuisine,” Rosenthal revealed in a 2024 interview with Forbes.

He continued, “Our families often travel around the world together and share a passion for finding unique dining destinations.”