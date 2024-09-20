‘These People Have No Idea’: Morgan Freeman at the Center of Controversy as Shocking Claims Suggest He Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Good for the Country’

Morgan Freeman has not expressed public support for former President Donald J. Trump ahead of the November presidential election, despite a viral tweet suggesting otherwise.

Thousands of people have been misled that the voice of “God” has given the ultimate sign of approval thanks to a post published by the Trump Real Parody account on X.

It features a photo of the 87-year-old and states, “BREAKING: Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman just said he thinks a second Trump presidency would be good for the country. Do you agree [with] Morgan Freeman? A. YES B. NO.”

Fans to Dive Into Truth Behind Viral Quote Claiming Morgan Freeman Believes a Second Trump Presidency Would be Good for America (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Several users, though it is unclear which are bots, interacted with the message that made it appear as though one of Hollywood’s most revered actors was onboard with Trump assuming the office after a failed reelection campaign — in 2020, he was dealt a defeat when President Barack Obama’s former Vice President Joe Biden was elected.

The Republican candidate has been on a nonstop crusade discrediting the results for nearly four years.

Countless people cast a vote for “A.” One such comment stated, “Yes Sir and I highly respect Morgan Freeman…. Thank you Sir for you honest opinion.”

Several others called out the parody account for spreading lies. A user tweeted, “He did not. So this account just makes up any bulls—t it wants and your followers retweet it as if it’s real. Another reason the world has so much contempt for MAGAs.”

Posts alleging Freeman is pro-MAGA have been recirculating every month since May when a similarly worded tweet generated 1,400 responses, 2,2000 retweets, and 19,000 likes. Reuters debunked the endorsement claims in June. A spokesperson explicitly told the news outlet, “Morgan Freeman never stated he was supporting Trump.”

In September alone, many similar tweets have sprouted, all of which have garnered thousands of responses. On Sept. 15, a Melania Trump Parody account shared the false quote and received over 5,000 comments, 4,000 retweets, and 25,000 likes.

Many commenters actually believed the quote was genuine.

“The Kings, who run Hollywood, created Black celebrities to influence the Black vote as THEY dictate,” one X user tweeted.

“Thank you Mr Freeman I agree with you 100%,” tweeted another.

A third person wrote, “Why do people care what Hollywood actors think one way or another, these people have no idea what it’s like to actually be affected by bad monetary policies in America.”

He did not. So this account just makes up any bullshit it wants and your followers retweet it as if it's real. Another reason the world has so much contempt for MAGAs. — 𝔅𝔬 𝔊𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔯 (@Bo_Gardiner) September 15, 2024

This time around, even more outcry from those who oppose Trump can be seen. One tweet reads, “Never said that you lying sack of s—t. HERE YOU GO YOU DUMB A— NON FACT CHECKING IDIOT Magats!” while sharing a screenshot of the claim being fact-checked.

Trump made history in May when he became the first president to be convicted of felony crimes when he was found guilty of 34 counts of interfering with the 2016 presidential election.

He secured his first tenure in the Oval Office by winning a close race against former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

To his record, he also became the first Commander in Chief to be impeached twice, first in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to his dealings with Ukraine and in 2021 for inciting the attempted coup in the nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was in the process of certifying Biden’s election victory.

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts.



LOCK HIM UP is currently trending all over United States. #TrumpTrialThursday



pic.twitter.com/crwJVpLFgt — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) May 30, 2024

Still, when the post was spread to even more people from the MelaniaTrumpo parody account, one believer rationalized Freeman’s fake support of the disgraced politician by using his disdain for being labeled African-American.

“I like Morgan Freeman. Besides his work as an actor, when asked whether he is an African American, he said no. He is an American, he does not come from Africa. I liked that a lot,” a fan wrote.

The “Shawshank Redemption” star told The Times that he detested the term, which he views as “an insult.” “I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the N-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?” pondered Freeman.

The April 2023 interview also saw him revisit his disdain for Black History Month, sentiments he previously shared on “60 Minutes” in 2005. He stated, Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

His views, including the Academy Award winner’s fondness of Elon Musk, have also resurfaced this election cycle. Musk, who owns X, has publicly expressed his support for Trump.

Thus far, like many other Tinseltown celebrities, Freeman has not stated whether he intends to cast a vote for Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, who entered the race in July after Biden endorsed her as his successor.

However, for those speculating about his political pick, the movie star did lend his presence, alongside other actors who have portrayed fictional presidents such as Michael Douglas and Tony Goldwyn, to a Biden State of the Union speech promotion in March.

During the pandemic, he also participated in a PSA helping the leader of the free world promote vaccination against COVID-19.