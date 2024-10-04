‘Your Fans Deserve an Explanation’: Kevin Hart Bombarded with Diddy Allegations After Partying with Influencers 

Comedian Kevin Hart can’t seem to escape his association with disgraced music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs after years of gallivanting at the rapper’s super exclusive parties that are now at the center of a hefty criminal case that could land Diddy in jail for the rest of his life.

When the standup comic posted pictures from a collab event with Airbnb and La La Anthony, who also partners with Airbnb as a creative adviser, many up-and-coming comedians such as Funny Marco, Pretty Vee, Louuu Young, and more can be seen in the photos.

Meanwhile, fans bombarded Hart’s comment section, demanding an explanation about his involvement in the infamous Diddy parties. Some even wonder if he’ll be caught up in any of Combs’ legal drama.

While comedian Kevin Hart (left) recently aimed to showcase new comedians, fans only wanted to know about his association to Sean “Diddy” Combs (right). (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hart’s post was straight business, laced with his signature humor, “Such an amazing night filled with a room full of amazing talent!!!!! Thank you @airbnb & @lala for being amazing partners & thank you @LOUUUYOUNG @LEENDADONG @BENDADONNN @FUNNYMARCO @YESIMPRETTYVEE & @druski …. Druski was there but I didn’t take a picture with him because of his outfit.”

Despite the professional kickback setting, that didn’t stop fans from savagely dubbing Hart “Baby oil Kev.”

One person asked him to compare parties, saying, “Not as much fun as a freak off huh kevin.” Someone else stated, “We as your fans, deserve an explanation, Mr Hart.”

A fourth comment asked, “Does your family know you participated in heinous ‘parties’ ?”

Someone joked, “Bet you can’t wait to see all the tapes!”

One fan asked why did Hart have to speak out. “For what?? 90 percent of every celebrity been to his party,” the commenter said.

Many people want the “Ride Along” actor to explain his connection to Diddy, but instead, he’s been dodging the questions about their relationship.

Hart and his wife, Eniko, were recently out for dinner at LAVO in West Hollywood when he was approached by a reporter who asked, “Hey, Kevin, when you hosted for Diddy did you catch any baby oil?” according to Daily Mail.

Hart quipped, “When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question.”

The notion that Hart, who has an estimated net worth of $450 million, is intimately connected to the Combs case comes from his friendship with the Bad Boy founder and two re-surfaced clips of him partying at the infamous (and highly exclusive) parties.

In one video, featuring Diddy, Usher Raymond, and Hart, he jokes about the early days of the “U Remind Me” artist’s career when he lived with Combs. In the early ’90s, Usher was sent by his label LaFace to “Puffy Flavor Camp” in New York City so that he can “see the lifestyle” and learn about the happenings in the industry. The singer said that as a minor he was exposed to too much too early under Diddy’s tutelage.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs telling Kevin Hart that him and R&B singer Usher used to wake up and "wrestle" in the morning when Usher was only 10 years old pic.twitter.com/FMG7Sdxq2D — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) February 28, 2024

When he talked about it with Hart, they shared a story about how they would wrestle over Frosted Flakes cereal.

The other video features Hart, Fabolous and Trey Hart at a “Dirty Money” album release party. Also in the clip are two women in bikinis and one “butt bald” naked in a hot tub.

That Diddy video is wild lol.

But the funniest part of that party is Kevin Hart's reaction to the girl getting her hair caught on fire 😂 pic.twitter.com/hMKDIqf0I2 — Kinetic Card ♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@TaurLee) January 21, 2024

The woman in the hot tub’s hair actually catches on fire, as Hart talks about the ribald atmosphere and laughs at the outrageousness and debauchery of the night.

Parties like this and other nefarious behaviors are at the core of Diddy’s three-count indictment, which includes racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Arrested on Sept. 16, the mogul, responsible for the careers of hip-hop stars like The Notorious B.I.G., The LOX, Ma$e and Shyne — who served time for a 1999 shooting inside a New York City nightclub where he was present with Diddy — saw two of his homes raided this year by the FBI.

Agents say that they confiscated videos, phones, firearms, and 1000 bottles of Johnson and Johnson baby oil and lubrication from Combs’ homes. Many of the videos captured the sexual acts at the parties and the baby oil and lube was allegedly stocked for the private “freak offs.”

Hart’s Airbnb gathering, where Nick Cannon also made an appearance, was a completely different type of gathering.

The “Jumaji” actor has been working as an Airbnb Icon, hosting weekend events at the Coramino Live Lounge, his “secret speakeasy” in Los Angeles named after Gran Coramino, Hart’s tequila brand. These events are similar to the evening that he hosted with La La Anthony.

Always concerned about his brand and his ability to link with companies like Airbnb, it is no wonder he is not speaking on his connection to Diddy. Fans probably should stop asking.