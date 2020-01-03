‘An Impeccable Parting of Ways’: Angela Rye Reveals What Caused the Breakup With Common

Back in May of this year, Common stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and explained why his relationship with CNN contributor Angela Rye didn’t last. In short, he said it had to do with losing interest in the relationship after the honeymoon phase was over.

Word first came about the two dating in 2017, but they split in March of last year. They got back together after that, which Common told Angie Martinez about in August 2019.

But their reunion was short-lived, because the pair broke up again one month later. And Rye explained why on an episode of her “On One with Angela Rye” podcast that was published on Dec. 28.

“We just want different things,” she said. “This was after a time that I realized I was going to take the second godson more often. I had told him about it the day before.”

“We had been talking for about two months about let’s see where things go, because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,'” the 40-year-old Rye added. “I think when somebody tells you I don’t know, they just tell you that because they don’t really want to hurt you.”

“He’s more established in his career,” she continued. “We have a little bit of an age difference. And he has a fully grown, wonderful human daughter in law school. So not wanting to start over is a thing.”

The political analyst then complimented the 47-year-old Common and didn’t have anything bad to say about him. But she doubled down on the fact that they see their futures differently.

“I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about [her godson] Ryan,” Rye recalled. “He said, ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids.’ So I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’”

“I think it was an impeccable parting of ways,” she further explained. “We’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.”

Afterward, in the comments, people said although they wished Common and Rye were still together, they like how the split was amicable.

“♨️Both Angela & Common are very Mature & I so Very much Respect that type of Love & Communication. Not every parting has to be Negative or Toxic🖤🖤🖤🖤,” someone wrote on YouTube.

“Very adult of her, sometimes women hold on even when they know just to keep the guy. Good for both of them, be happy as there is only one life to live,” another followed.

“At age 47 I wouldn’t want to be having kids either,” wrote a third person about Common.