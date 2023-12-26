John Amos Speaks on His ‘Acrimonious’ Relationship with His Daughter Months After Rift Over Her Accusations of Elder Abuse: ‘We Are Still Family’

John Amos Speaks on His ‘Acrimonious’ Relationship with His Daughter Months He Accused Her of Elder Abuse: ‘We Are Still Family’

Beloved actor John Amos is speaking out again about his relationship with his daughter, Shannon Amos.

Nearly six months ago, Shannon set social media and gossip sites on fire when she alleged that her father was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. She set up a GoFundMe alleging she received a distress call from her father, whom she claimed was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, and needed $500,000 from her dad’s fans for his care.

Actor John Amos (R) speaks on his "acrimonious" relationship with his daughter Shannon (L) Amos months after accusing her of elder abuse.

Amos quickly denied the claims through a representative and later posted on his social media, “The Go Fund was not authorized by John Amos.”

News circulating the abuse claims in the crowdfunding campaign, launched an investigation into his wellness by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Human Services, with Shannon pointing to her brother, K.C., as the “caregiver” exploiting her dad.

Amos and K.C. both denied that there was anything nefarious going on in their relationship, posting multiple pictures and videos throughout the summer of them together and stating that Shannon trying to exploit her dad.

The 83-year-old “Good Times” actor said they had “ongoing issues” in June during a video posted on social media. “I feel she was taking advantage of me and she would be the primary suspect, if you would.”

“I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not,” Amos added. “But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to and it’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

Shannon would deny those allegations. Months later, things between the Amos family seem to be getting more harmonious.

As “America’s Dad” and K.C. are preparing to premiere their new docuseries about their relationship, Amos opened up about where things stand with his two children.

“It is his sibling, that is my daughter, my first child. I love her. K.C. loves his sister. We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids as an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there,” Amos said in a recent interview with People.

He believes, “All families go through trials and tribulations of some sort” and is hoping that eventually, his family will have a “harmonious relationship at some point.”

“Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform,” the “Roots” actor explained.

“Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that’s the bottom line,” Amos added.

Shannon has had little to say about her dad after the nasty back-and-forth she had with him and her brother over the summer. She later had K.C. removed as medical power of attorney over their father following allegations that he threatened Shannon with text messages connected to his alleged gang affiliation that showed two guns.

Her social media campaigns are no longer directed toward her earlier claims about her father, but rather are pointing her almost 70K followers to various liberation efforts, including #FreePalestine, #FreeSudan, and #FreeHawaii.

In November, Shannon shared her most recent post featuring a 1980s picture of her father in Africa.

“This is one of my favorite photos of my Dad @officialjohnamos. This photo shows his humanity & his huge heart which makes me more proud of him then any film or TV show,” she wrote. “You see it’s because of him & my mother that the tapestry of my existence, is woven from the threads of being the bi-racial daughter of an African American man and a Danish & Ashkenazi Jewish woman.”

“My father’s spirit of service is apart of me, & I’m grateful for the privilege I’ve had to travel the world,” she surmised.

As for her brother, K.C. continues to share some old and some new loving, fun videos of him and their father online.

Amos shares Shannon and K.C. with his ex-wife, Noel J. Mickelson.