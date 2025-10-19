‘That’s Her Helmet of Salvation’: Fans Say Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Has a ‘Strange’ New Look That’s Turning Heads Weeks After His Ninth Child

Less than six weeks after giving birth to their second child, social media comedian Jasmine “WatchJazzy” Brown and her boyfriend, former NFL star Cam Newton, had a night out on the town.

The couple was seen celebrating at a watch party for the premiere of Newton’s new hosting gig on BET’s “106 & Sports” in a viral clip that has people saying they understand their pairing. The two danced and rapped songs to each other, appearing stronger than ever — even dressed in similar clothing.

Cam Newton and girlfriend Jasmine Brown celebrate Newton’s new hosting gig on BET. (Photo: @watchjazzy/Instagram)

‘When A Rich Man Put That Pressure on You’: Jasmine ‘Watch Jazzy’ Brown Addresses Critics About Having Cam Newton’s Sixth Child While Rocking His Jersey



Brown wore a classic all-black outfit, featuring a strapless top and matching pants, layered with an oversized blazer. For accessories, she dipped into Newton’s closet, topping off her look with a hat that closely resembled one of Newton’s signature caps.

Once clips of the couple made the rounds online, fans couldn’t help but comment on the hat and what it might signify.

“Someone said ‘Oh great… now they’re BOTH out here dressed like Jeepers Creepers,’” joked a Neighborhood Talk follower.

Another chimed in, “He got her out dressed like a magical magician too.”

Their matching looks simply reminded everyone of Newton’s past and recent stance on not desiring marriage. “She’ll never be the wife, might as well be the twin,” wrote a third.

“All that havoc he be causing, the least she can do is raid his closet,” added another.

Several viewers pointed out how “disappointed” they were in Brown, claiming she had become the very type of woman she once made jokes about.

The harshest critique came from a fan who commented, “That’s her helmet of salvation.”

The phrase “helmet of salvation” isn’t just a jab at Brown’s accessory choice; it’s a pointed reference to Da’Naia Jackson, estranged wife of former social media relationship guru Derrick Jaxn. In 2023, amid Jaxn’s viral rise, he publicly admitted to having multiple affairs during their marriage.

At the time, Jackson not only forgave him but also defended him as social media dragged him for contradicting his own advice. Jackson credited her forgiveness to her religious faith, portraying herself as a strong and faithful wife — all while appearing on camera in a black silk bonnet, which became known as her “helmet of salvation.”

While Brown hasn’t appeared to slip as deeply into delusion as Jackson did in 2023, some fans think she’s not far off.

Ex-NFL star, Cam Newton, is opening up about fatherhood. With eight kids, six biological and two adopted, he’s sharing how it all plays out with his children’s mothers. pic.twitter.com/88rF2JaFUV — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 12, 2024

Brown and Newton began dating in 2022, first appearing together publicly at Milan Fashion Week. Not long after, their relationship raised eyebrows — particularly because of Brown’s once-critical stance on women who dated or had children with high-profile men without marriage.

During her “Third Time’s a Charm” comedy tour, Brown revealed her pregnancy during a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, wearing Newton’s iconic No. 1 Carolina Panthers jersey. When critics called her out for embracing the role of a baby mama — after having built a comedic persona mocking such women — she clapped back from the stage.

“I’m the third one and this is his sixth child. Somebody said, ‘Couldn’t have been me.’ Aight, till a rich n—ga put that pressure on you,” she told the laughing crowd. “You don’t know what the f—k you’ll do.” Brown gave birth to their first child in 2024 and has seemed happy and secure in her baby mama role, regardless of public opinion.

On the August 23 episode of his “Funky Friday” podcast, Newton had a heated exchange with self-described psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant about his approach to fatherhood. Although he expressed a desire to have more children, he made it clear that marriage was not part of his plan.

“I just want God to bring them. My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce,” Newton said. When he added that he was “taking his time,” Dr. Bryant pushed back.

“You’re not taking your time. You’re being very action-based,” she replied. “You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time. You’re being very selectively active.”

Dr. Bryant went on to say that Newton’s approach was “selfishly creating broken homes,” arguing that the children ultimately suffer from what she described as “low-functioning behavior.”