‘She Thinks She’s the Exception’: Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Jasmin Brown Shuts Down Critics After His Controversial Take on Kids and Marriage Despite Having 8 by 3 Different Women

Athlete and podcaster Cam Newton is facing criticism for what he had to say about fatherhood and marriage, and the retired NFL quarterback’s girlfriend, comedian Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown, is feeling the residual backlash.

On the Aug. 23 episode of Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” show, the father of eight discussed his desire to have more children.

“And this is the kicker, I want more,” the 35-year-old Atlanta native revealed to Cheyenne Bryant while they were talking about having kids. His guest, self-described psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, then asked, “By multiple women? What’s the intent? Or by your wife?”

Cam Newton currently has eight children by three different women. Earlier this year, Jasmin Brown gave birth to his youngest child. Newton explained why he hoped to have more babies without officially tying the knot.

“I just want God to bring them. My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce,” Cam Newton said.

As Newton explained that he was “taking his time,” Dr. Bryant clapped back. “You’re not taking your time. You’re being very action-based,” she said. “You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time. You’re being very selectively active.”

She further explained that Newton’s line of thinking was “selfishly creating broken homes,” and that the children ultimately suffer from his “low-functioning behavior.”

Clips of the former Carolina Panthers player’s comments began circulating on the internet, causing some of his girlfriend’s old comments from Shan Boodram’s “Lovers & Friends” webcast to resurface.

In 2022, Jasmin Brown admitted she loves that Newton is spoiled and happily plays a submissive role for him. Brown got slammed by social media users at the time. Once again, the internet personality caught heat for her apparent reaction to her boyfriend’s latest viral moment.

What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here https://t.co/8bWouwKzxi pic.twitter.com/X5p4BJUhSI — Shan Boodram (@shanboody) June 29, 2022

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Brown posted a caption on her Instagram Story that could have been her subtle shot back at people questioning Cam Newton not wanting to marry her. She wrote, “Yo [people] really take their assumptions to another level!”

Instagram commenters shared their thoughts on Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown’s respective remarks. One person responded, “No assumptions are being made ma’am, your man said it out his own mouth lol.”

Someone else offered, “The red flag is literally in her face and on fire. Ma’am what assumption? He LITERALLY SAID THAT.” Yet another Instagram user added, “For some reason, she really thinks she’s the exception to the rule.. she’ll be asking for privacy soon.”

Model Jasmin Brown gave birth to retired NFL player-turned-podcaster Cam Newton’s eighth child in March 2024. (Photo: @watchjazzy/Instagram)

Four of Cam Newton’s children are with former girlfriend Kia Proctor. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player admitted cheating on Proctor and fathering a child with Instagram model La Reina Shaw.

“My longtime girlfriend at the time [Kia Proctor], you know, we had a family. And I made a mistake, I hurt her, and I jeopardized our family at that time and I had a child outside of our relationship,” Newton said on “The Pivot Podcast” in 2022.

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor dated from 2013 to 2019. In addition to the four children they have together, Newton claims Proctor’s oldest daughter from a previous relationship as his own.

He also claims La Reina Shaw’s oldest son from a previous relationship. Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton stepped out publicly as a couple beginning in 2022. They welcomed their first child together in March 2024.

“When I was 7, 12 years old, I wanted to have a family. I wanted to be married with a house and a picket fence and all that. That just wasn’t what my life panned out to be. I proudly say I have eight children,” Newton stated on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” in April.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued, “Six biologically through me. And I don’t believe in stepchildren. What my biological kids get, everybody gets. I don’t have no favorites. I’m raising kings and queens, and I have uncomfortable conversations with my children.”