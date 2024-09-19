Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Seeks ‘Revenge’ on Ben Affleck by Exposing How He ‘Let Her Down’ In the Bedroom Amid Embarrassing Divorce

Soon-to-be four-time divorcée Jennifer Lopez may be gearing up to reveal some unflattering details about her relationship with Ben Affleck, following their recent split.

After previously lauding their passionate sex life in her music, a tabloid is now suggesting that Lopez, 55, is now reconsidering her praise and may be preparing to drop a song that paints a much different picture, according to a new report.

Sources claim singer Jennifer Lopez wants to embarrass her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck about songs about his poor performances in the bedroom. (Photos: @jlo/(Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As tensions between the two seem to have escalated post-split, a more critical side of their time together is surfacing.

Lopez, who once bragged about how the “Good Will Hunting” actor put it down in the bedroom through the sultry lyrics in “Greatest Love Story Never Told,” appears to be changing her tune about Affleck’s abilities in the bedroom.

“When things were good between them, J. Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal,” an insider revealed to In Touch, “but her rose-colored glasses are off, and she’s telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover.”

This represents a major shift from Lopez’s earlier tributes to Affleck, where she seemed to idolize him both personally and physically.

Her latest album, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” released in February, was meant to celebrate their rekindled romance.

Lopez’s ninth studio album included a complementary film that showcased their relationship in a glowing light. While she produced the project herself, In Touch’s supposed source alleges that Affleck played a significant role behind the scenes, possibly controlling the narrative more than people realize.

Just two months after the project’s release, the couple called it quits and have been legally separated since then.

However, Lopez’s tone has reportedly shifted drastically. She’s no longer praising Affleck’s talents but is instead airing frustrations about their personal life, especially his lackluster performance in the bedroom, the new report claims.

“She’s so annoyed that she wrote all those sexy lyrics about him,” the purported tipster told In Touch, claiming Lopez is considering writing a follow-up track that will expose Affleck’s flaws.

The person then said, “She’s saying she’s now ready to write a breakup song that will hit him where it hurts and put him on blast for all the ways he let her down, including in the bedroom.”

Adding that Lopez is using writing as an outlet for her emotions and that her team is fully supportive of the idea, the anonymous mouthpiece said, “She’s very fired up and angry right now, and part of the way she’s dealing with her emotions is through journaling and writing. Her team is encouraging her to channel that into songwriting.”

Go ahead mama we are ready for your revenge ✨️#JenniferLopez https://t.co/3NtIqEKDVZ — Ugo Lynn (@UgoLynn13) September 19, 2024

Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, and her management team are reportedly pushing her to move forward with the project, with some speculating that they have been working behind the scenes to tarnish Affleck’s image ever since their marriage began to fall apart.

This alleged manipulation is not unfamiliar to those who have been in Lopez’s life before.

Her first husband, Ojani Noa, recently spoke to Daily Mail about similar treatment during his marriage to the star.

“[Her people] wanted to make her look good because of everything that was coming out—the movie, the album, and they didn’t want any bad publicity,” Noa claimed. “They made it sound like I didn’t want to be with her, and it was the opposite.”

Whether Lopez is planning to officially channel her frustrations with Affleck into new music remains to be seen. Currently, she is promoting her latest film “Unstoppable,” a project she co-produced with Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon. Lopez recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival to promote the film, though Affleck was notably absent.

Despite their split, the two remain in communication, reportedly co-parenting their blended family. Lopez and Affleck were recently seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, where they gathered with their children — Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 15, son Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s twins Emme and Max, 16 — for a family catch-up.

Art often imitates life, and Lopez’s history suggests she could use this tumultuous time to fuel her creativity. Whether through a chart-topping song or a blockbuster movie, the fallout from this breakup may yet inspire her next big hit.