‘You Been Showing Out’: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Looks Like Herself Again Months After Sparking Health Concerns from Fans Who Noticed a Drastic Change In Appearance

Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus is back to turning heads for all of the right reasons! Snoop Dogg’s wife of 27 years spent months under the watchful eye of fans who became concerned about her health amid years of infidelity rumors.

It appears she had lost a substantial amount of weight in photos shared on Instagram in June. Now, three months later, those same fans are praising her for looking better than ever.

Shante, Snoop Dogg’s wife, debuts new look, months after fans raised concerned about her thin appearance. (Photo: Bosslady_ent/Instagram.)

Shante uploaded a carousel of photos of herself and others from a 50th birthday bash for a cousin on Sept. 16.

For the all-white affair, she donned a pantuit with layers of cascading sheer fabric that gave her outfit the appearance of a gown. The fashion choice also did a good job of camouflaging her figure, effectively preventing onlookers from being able to comment on her appearing too big or too small.

The comments on the post were proof that not only did everyone consider the look “flawless,” but they also loved everything about her subtle glam look.

Shante kept things simple with her makeup, opting for a natural beat and having her hair styled into two braided buns that moved one follower to gush that she was “looking like a teenager.”

Fans say Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus is finally looking like herself again after months of rumors about her health. Photos: bosslady_ent/Instagram.

Elsewhere in the comments, someone else wrote that she was “still looking 20 years old.” Several people said that she was beautiful, gorgeous, and even “ravishing.” “BossLady what type of water you drinkin’ becasue baby listen The skin is ‘skin-ing,” quipped another happy fan.

Another individual who was present to see past comments accusing Shante of hiding health troubles said her stunning appearance shut down all of the speculative banter. “They talked s—t about you and you came back looking 20x better well you were always beautiful you feel me. But you been showing out Boss lady.”

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, 25 years later. Yes marriage can work pic.twitter.com/Kqka4yzkIp — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) August 26, 2023

Snoop’s wife, and the mother of three of his children, sons Cordae and Cordell, and daughter Cori — the rapper also has a son named Julian, who was born in 1998, a year after he got hitched — never addressed the rumors regarding her health.

Though a look at posts that have raised eyebrows, they all share a few similarities. In them, Shante is often wearing headscarves and baggy clothing and not a lick of makeup. Regardless of her being dressed up or down, her husband’s love and admiration have been unwavering.

The “Doggystyle” artist recently told People that despite their marriage enduring a “rocky road,” she is essentially the yin to his yang. Saying “the good to my bad is her” and that there was nothing that could ever break up their union.

The longtime couple have overcome numerous cheating rumors, mostly cast at Snoop.

And while Shante is tightlipped about her private life, some followers can’t help but think that some of her cryptic posts about relationships are inspired by her marriage. Only the Broadus family knows what is fact.

“I’ve got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart—she’s loving and she’s caring, and we are meant to be together,” Snoop said. “When we said we’d marry, we married till death do us part. Ain’t that what it say? Not till arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part.”