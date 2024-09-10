‘Where’s Snoop’s Son?’: Snoop Dogg’s Heartwarming Family Photo Takes a Shocking Turn as Fans Demand Answers About His Secret Love Child

Snoop Dogg is taking his followers back down memory lane with an old photo of himself in daddy mode.

The “Baby Boy” actor shared a throwback photo of himself sitting on the bench with daughter Cori on his lap while his sons Cordae and Cordell leaned on him. Snoop shares all three children with his wife, Shante Broadus.

Instead of writing words for the caption, the West Coast native let the emojis do the talking. To show symbols of love Snoop added a rose, a double pink heart, and a thumbs up.

Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus faces criticism after she reveals she opened a strip club in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photos: @snoopdogg/Instagram, @playersclubdtla/Instagram)

Fans immediately praised him, giving the rapper the nickname, “Daddy snoop,” under the throwback in the comments. One person said, “A real man always stays with his kids – like the Doggfather,” and another wrote, “Snoop and his happy family.”

But some noticed that the photo was missing the father of four’s third son, Julian Broadus, whom he had with another woman outside of his marriage.

One person said, “Where the Snoop’s son Julian broadus” before tagging Julian in the comments. A second person who noticed his absence wrote a more shadier comment that said, “Keep the baby mamas happy for what” before following up with another one that reads, “I hope your wife is well.”

Snoop and his wife Shante Broadus have been married for 27 years and while many see the couple as an example of “Black Love,” others are more hesitant to revere the relationship due to the history.

The married couple went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School together in California where they became high school sweethearts. But before they even made it down the aisle they were having some issues such as Snoop revealing he considered leaving Shante until his old friend Tupac advised him not to.

They went on to get married in June 1997 a few months after having their second son. But just four days after their one-year anniversary, the “Young, Wild and Free” rapper welcomed another child, who happened to be Julian, with a woman named Laurie Helmond.

Snoop Dogg welcomed a son, Julian Broadus with a woman named Laurie Helmond months after his wedding to Shante Broadus in 1997. (Photos: @julianbroadus/Instagram)

It’s unclear how close Snoop and Julian are, but according to Instagram, Julian and his older brother Corde Broadus have spent time together. Julian has been spotted in clothing from his father’s merch line and shared a few throwback images with his dad on his page.

He attended Snoop’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with his family in 2018. The now-26-year-old works in tech as the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, which is a company involved in the NFT and gaming space.

Shante and Snoop stayed together and ended up getting pregnant again, this time with their daughter Cori.

The couple hit another obstacle in their union, which led Snoop to file for divorce in 2004. But four years later they reunited, renewed their vows and have been together since, even through multiple stints of infidelity on Snoop’s part.

Fans recall Snoop being blasted online for his alleged affair with known groupie and social media influencer Celina Powell in 2018.

Celina Powell is asking Snoop Dogg for forgiveness while speaking on their alleged affair. pic.twitter.com/dQSudxEoUm — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 14, 2023

At the top of this year, Snoop credited R&B singer Charlie Wilson for helping him keep his marriage intact. The “Bones” actor attended Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony where he gave a heartfelt speech about Wilson and their relationship.

He said, “This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally, especially when it comes to me and my wife because there were certain phases in my life where I felt like, ‘I should be by myself, I should do this alone [and he] was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know, ‘Don’t blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.”

Snoop said the 71-year-old “showed me and taught me by not just saying it, by showing it. So, I appreciate you for showing me them family values.”

The “Soul Plane” star has admitted to his past faults and has never bragged about being the perfect husband or father. Regarding his parenting, he told Today in 2015, “I think I’m about a 7-plus. I’ve got three things that I can work on.”

He added, “My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It’s a friendship relationship. … It’s based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend.”