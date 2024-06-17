‘She Is Sick’: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus Sparks Health Concerns from Fans Who Notice a Drastic Change In Her Appearance

Snoop Dogg and Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus are celebrating 27 years of marriage, but all fans seem to be concerned about is his wife’s appearance.

The couple uploaded matching posts showing off their coordinated white and pink sweatsuits on June 17. In both images, the rapper has his arm wrapped around Broadus’ waist as they pose for cameras. The high school sweethearts exchanged vows on June 14, 1997, after nearly a decade of dating.

Snoop Dogg’s fans are concerned his wife Shante Broadus may be ill amid her noticeable weight loss. (Photos: @bosslady_ent/Instagram)

For years, the mother of three has been documenting her journey of shedding excess weight with dance videos shared on Instagram. However, the recent photos of her slimmer figure and face have led some to question if her physical transformation is in part due to an undisclosed medical condition.

“Boss lady feelin ok?” a fan asked in the comment section of her post. More discourse about her appearance took place when the recent snapshots were spread on Facebook. “Is she on a diet, cause that’s a tremendous weight loss,” wrote a concerned observer.

While the use of weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro has exploded in the past year, the businesswoman has not made any public comments alluding to her having personal experiences with either of the medications.

#ICYMI, weight-loss meds are ALL the rage with celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Sunny Hostin, & more revealing they've taken them to drop lbs. #DishFam, what are your thoughts on this? #dishnation pic.twitter.com/6RORpuoa4B — Dish Nation (@DishNation) March 21, 2024

Another user opted to instead share that they were “[praying] for healing” for his wife as someone else declared, “she is sick.” Speculations pivoted into people coming to Broadus’ defense when someone else suggested she looked more like the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist’s mother than his wife.

This narrative is much different from fans who praised photos of Shante and her husband Snoop back in November 2023.

A supporter hit back with, “You should really be ashamed of yourself coming on here talking bad about folks especially those who are sick. If you don’t have nothing nice to say then you should keep your mouth shut. That was uncalled for and mean. His wife is sick with Lupus and is having a hard time with it. SMDH.”

The Death Row Record label owner and his longtime partner are the parents to sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 24. In 2010, the couple revealed that Cori had been diagnosed with lupus as a child.

The aspiring singer has candidly spoken about the toll the autoimmune disorder has had on her well-being, most recently after she suffered a severe stroke in January. His wife has never stated that she too suffers from lupus or any other ailment.