‘I Know That Lady Is Fuming’: Gizelle Bryant’s Shady Response to Her Ex-Husband Jamal Bryant’s Recent Engagement Revealed In New ‘RHOP’ Trailer

It looks like Gizelle Bryant isn’t as happy about her ex-husband’s engagement as she once claimed.

The official trailer for season 9 of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” dropped Thursday, Sept. 12, and the nearly three minute clip gives fans a nice preview of all the juicy drama that will unfold this season.

One topic that will be addressed on the reality show is the recent engagement of Gizelle’s ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Fans say Pastor Jamal H. Bryant’s (C) new fiancée, Karri Turner (L) resembled his ex-wife Gizelle Bryant (R). (Photos: mzkarribaby/ Instagram; @jamalhbryant/Instagram; gizellebryant/Instagram;

Nearly one minute into the trailer Gizelle is having a one-on-one chat with her longtime co-star Karen Huger, who asks, “Jamal is engaged. How do you feel about it?”

In May, Pastor Bryant publicly announced to his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church members that he found a new first lady.

The lady in question was ministerial staff member Dr. Karri Turner. She not only worked in the DeKalb County, Georgia, government as a division manager but she is also an author and president and CEO of The Girl Bible, Inc.

Of course, leaving suspense for viewers, the trailer does not reveal what Gizelle’s response is to Huger’s question. It only shows her responding with what some felt was a shady expression by looking down and taking a slow sip out of her glass.

Fans reacted to Gizelle’s cryptic response saying, “Jamal is engaged sjjdjdjd I know that lady is fuming,” and another wrote on Instagram, “Queen Gizelle.”

More “RHOP” fans however do not seem too excited for Gizelle’s storyline. Later in the trailer, she hints that she’s out mingling herself as it shows her being approached by another man while she is at an event.

The man comes up to Gizelle and introduces himself by saying “Hello, I’m Chocolate,” before he appears to lean into her neck. The clip then cuts again to another scene, so again fans are unsure of GIzelle’s reaction.

One X user wrote, “Another season of Gizelle ‘trying to find love’ and Jamal……imagine how tired we are,” paired with a 3-second video of a woman pushing her head against a wall multiple times.

Another season of Gizelle “trying to find love” and Jamal…… imagine how tired we are. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/W8JmHELFij — juelz (@jrxdcruz) September 12, 2024

After news broke that Pastor Bryant had popped the question, many wondered what his former wife of seven years would say. A few even hinted that Bryan’t former first lady and his future lady resemble each other due to their complexions and similar hair colors.

Gizelle not only took to social media to give her congratulations, but she also responded with class and poise during an interview with local station Fox 5 DC in May.

“Super happy for him and for the church,” she stated, adding, “New Birth really needs a first lady. That’s important. And we need New Birth to be happy with Jamal because he has a lot of tuition to pay. All of my girls will be in college. So, all is well.”

Pastor Bryant and Gizelle were married from 2007 to 2009 and they have three children together: their eldest daughter Grace Bryant, and twin daughters Adore and Angel Bryant.

What initially ended the marriage between Pastor Bryant and Gizelle were the multiple transgressions of infidelity by the pastor.

The two gave their relationship another try in 2019, which viewers saw on the Bravo series, but split again in 2021. Gizelle confirmed that the co-parents were unable to make their romance work with her living in Potomac, Maryland, and Pastor Bryant residing in Atlanta.

She told E! News that same year, “Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic. I don’t think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. I don’t think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

As for Gizelle’s romantic life, it seems like she is still open to love, per the clip. And last year, she was seen out with “Winter House” cast member Jason Cameron, who is 16 years her junior. Previous to that rumors swirled that she was dating “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey’s ex husband Peter Thomas.

But Gizelle shot down that claim on the “Today” show, stating, “I’ve never dated Peter. I’m friends with Cynthia, I would never do that.”

Season 9 of “RHOP” premieres Sunday, Oct. 6, on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.