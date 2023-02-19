‘Is That Her Son?’: ‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Pops Out with Boo 16 Years Younger Than Her, Fans React

Love is in the air between Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and Jason Cameron of another Bravo TV show, “Winter House.” Bravo uploaded a photo of them together at the premiere party for “Summer House.”

Jason Cameron and Gizelle Bryant. (Pictured: @bravo/Instagram)

“Live from the #SummerHouse premiere party! Happy early Valentine’s Day [pink heart],” the network’s caption read.

The photo received over 36,000 likes on Instagram with over 1,155 comments hyping up the newfound couple.

“She looks happy, finally. I want her to be happy so she can leave everybody else alone.”



“Never expected this but if they’re happy I’m happy”



“If he makes her happy, I’m here for it. Have fun girl”

“Is that her son?”



Bryant’s ‘RHOP’ co-star Ashley Darby even hopped under the comments section and wrote, “Yessss!!! [heart eyes].”

Bryant and Cameron, who are 16 years apart, sparked dating rumors earlier this year after they were spotted on a romantic dinner date. The two were captured on video by the Bravo fan account, @Bravncocktails.

“Jason from Winter House & Gizelle on a date. Assume they met through Ashley & Luke before they fizzled out,” a social media user wrote.

Jason from Winter House & Gizelle on a date. Assume they met through Ashley & Luke before they fizzled. pic.twitter.com/QTtrN7NlFB — Bravo and Cocktails (@bravoncocktails) January 7, 2023

In a January interview with “Today,” Bryant shared that Darby was the one who hooked up her and Cameron. Darby was previously linked to Luke Gulbranson of “Winter House” for a few months. The two even became Instagram official in December. However, in a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Darby revealed they are no longer together.

During the “Today” interview, Bryant also provided a bit of insight into her budding romance with the 36-year-old.

“He’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun,” Bryant said.

Cameron is the second person Bryant has been publicly linked to since her split from her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. The 52-year-old was also rumored to be coupled up with former ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas, who appeared on “RHOP” this season.

In her “Today” interview, Bryant said she “never dated Peter. I’m friends with Cynthia; I would never do that.”

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant were married in 2002, before splitting in 2009 due to Pastor Jamal’s reported numerous infidelities. During season five of ‘RHOP,’ the “Reasonably Shady” podcast co-host announced that she and Jamal Bryant reconciled.

However, during the season-five reunion, castmate Karen Huger and former castmate Monique Samuels called Bryant out about her relationship with Jamal Bryant.

“Is it true that he has, like your father says, just recently had another baby with another woman while he was dating you,” Huger asked.

Bryant denied the accusations, saying, “He has not; my father was exaggerating.”

Samuels joined in on the conversation by pulling out her receipt book that allegedly contained messages between Jamal and another woman.

“Your Pastor boyfriend is slinging his big d all around his congregation even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it,” Samuels suggested.

While Bryant stood behind her man at the time, she came out in 2021 and announced their official split due to the difficulty of long-distance dating.

Though they are no longer together, Bryant told “Good Morning Washington” that they have a healthy relationship as they continue to co-parent their three children, 18-year-old Grace, and 16-year-old twins Adore and Angel Bryant.

Jamal Bryant has not publicly responded to the news surrounding his ex-wife and Cameron.