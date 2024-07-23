‘Miss the Days When Pastors Were Pastors’: Jamal Bryant’s Future First Lady Faces Firestorm as Fans Bring Up His Cheating Past With Gizelle Bryant

Fans say Pastor Jamal Bryant has a new pep in his step after getting engaged to his co-pastor Dr. Karri Turner. But when it comes to him, folk are singing the same old song.

Recently, the preacher of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and his soon-to-be wife were filmed coming out of a Washington hotel, and social media erupted with commentary on everything from the filter the couple used to how beautiful Turner is.

Due to Bryant’s history of cheating on his ex-wife, Gizelle Bryant, which was revealed on the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” many warned her that a leopard never changes his spots.

Over the weekend, the preacher and Turner were filmed leaving the Waldorf Astoria hotel in the nation’s capital, sparking social media comments that speculated on whether Bryant dated her while still with his ex.

Fans say Pastor Jamal Bryant (center) intentionally chose new fiancée Karri Turner (left) because she resembles his ex-wife Gizelle Bryant (right). (Photos: @mzkarribaby/ Instagram, @jamalhbryant/Instagram, @gizellebryant/Instagram)

“Told @mzkarribaby get dressed we heading to have dinner with @vp at her residence . We are honored to be with a group of black interchange supervisors to discuss entrepreneurship and access to capitol for our community. Power concedes nothing without a demand,” Bryant captioned the video.

The Shade Room posted the clip of them exiting the hotel, where many speculated that they used filters that made their faces look blurry and computer-generated.

“She Looks Like An Airbrushed Image. This Is Crazy,” wrote one of the page’s 29.3 million followers, while another joked, “The FaceTune level is higher than Whitney Houston at an award show. Filter giving AI vibes.”

Jamal Bryant and Rev. Dr. Karri Turner pic.twitter.com/vQoa5YzhFM — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) July 19, 2024

Supporters of the “She’s Lit” author, including some who knew her from back in the day, came to her defense, writing, “We went to the same college. Filter or no filter, she’s beautiful in person on the inside & out.”

Most people have no clue who Turner is, only becoming acquainted with her once she was thrust into the spotlight after their May engagement announcement during Sunday service at Bryant’s megachurch.

But they do know his ex, the “RHOP” star, which has led to inevitable comparisons.

“But why she look like Giselle…he moved on to her twin?” one fan asked, while another joked, “He forgot that’s his wife coming out with him…he still got the ‘guilty….i been cheating’ face. And the filter is on 10.”

Not forgetting the storyline that has followed Bryant from the series to the church and also in the blogosphere, one person questioned, “Is this who he was creeping with when Monique brought that binder on the reunion?”

Monique Samuels unexpectedly confirming Bryant cheated on Gizelle by revealing her binder of shame is something fans can never forget. His controversial history, including the very public allegations of cheating on Gizelle, continues to overshadow his current life.

“He’ll be cheating on her soon; all them pastors be dipping where they shouldn’t be,” an Instagram user wrote.

The drama first came to light during “RHOP” season 5 reunion in 2020, when Samuels accused Bryant of cheating, further tarnishing his reputation as a moral and religious leader.

Bryant adamantly denied her allegations, dismissing her “binder of receipts.”

Fans familiar with him and the rumors remain divided. Others are just nostalgic for a time when church leaders were perceived differently.

“Your pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around his congregation, even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it” the way Monique called her a fraud.. chef’s kiss. That binder got everyone shook! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/4gFL2CTnDA — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) November 21, 2022

“I miss the days when pastors were PASTORS,” one lamented, while another expressed confusion over the ongoing scandals, “Thought he was supposed to be in jail…. Or is that a different pastor?! I can’t keep up.” The preacher in this case, is also a Gen X, headline-grabbing flashy dresser, Bishop Lamor Whitehead.

Despite the controversy, Bryant and Turner are moving forward with their engagement. Gizelle appears to be fine with their relationship, and so are their three daughters, according to their dad.

A fan wrote, “I wish them the very best and a successful marriage!!”