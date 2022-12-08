I’m Looking for People That Smell Like Weed’: Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants to Grow and Sell Cannabis at New Birth Church in Atlanta to ‘Bring in More Males’

Jamal Bryant, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Gizelle Bryant, has gone viral again. After calling out former Senate candidate Herschel Walker last month, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta made a shocking revelation during an interview.

During a sit-down on “The Cool Soror Podcast w/ Rashan Ali, Bryant said, “I’m looking for people that smell like weed.”

Toward the end of the 40-minute conversation, the 51-year-old said New Birth is “the largest land-owning Black church in America.” Ali was a bit taken aback when he explained that he wants to create a program or system in the church that allows Black males to work “legally” in one controversial business.

Pastor Jamal Bryant recently went viral for explaining how wants to minister to Black men who smoke marijuana. @jamalhbryant/Instagram

“So my position to my deacons is why are we not raising cannabis?” he asked. “I’ll be able to bring in Black males that [are] able to do it legally. I’m teaching them farming. I’m helping them to enhance the ecosystem. This is the kind of conversation.”

The father of six shared that he wants to reach everyone, especially the “Black boy in Bankhead.” He added, “I don’t need no pamphlet for him. He’s coming in, and that’s the group that I’m going after.”

Ali shared the end of their interview in a short promo video on Instagram. The comments section was buzzing with a variety of remarks about Bryant’s new plan. Some agreed but others were equally confused about bringing drugs into the church.

“I haven’t been to Newbirth in years but I might roll up now.”

“So y’all gone play with the most high by getting the most high? Lord bless us all I know you around the corner.”

“Pastor Bryant is brilliant, but I’m not sure his idea will fly.”

“Wow..smh. It’s okay for individuals to come to church that way or any other way…you don’t have to grow it to lead them to Jesus. Teaching them can be growing fresh vegetables in the garden at the church and serve the seniors or others fresh grown food that may not be able to afford. This is a gateway drug.”

A handful expressed their doubt about the program, including one who said, “church folk aren’t this open minded.”

A few others suggested Bryant grow and sell food to support and feed the local community. “Why not Farm good organic food to feed families?!” wrote one person.

“How about actual crops though? Forget weed do crops that feed the multitude. Just saying if your largest land owning Nevermind,” said another person.

A third commentator added, “Yes. This is the “church” we need. And educate them because they are stuck on Delta 9 not understanding that Delta 8 and CBD are good for different reasons. Don’t just grow it to smoke it. Grow it to understand the health benefits.