‘She Clearly Has a Wig on’: Beyoncé’s Attempt To Debunk Rumors She’s Bald Backfires When Critics Zoom In on Her ‘Micro Links’ And ‘Kinky Bundles’

Beyoncé will never convince everyone that she has a head full of hair, but that hasn’t stopped her or her mother from letting people in on how she and her team manage her tresses.

The “Cowboy Carter” singer has access to the gamut of celebrity tips and tricks and products to give her any color and length of hair she could ever imagine.

But instead, she has stripped away the glam of her superstar persona to reveal yet another look into the upkeep of her nearly waist-length tresses. A new video to promote Beyoncé’s hair line Cécred, which launched in March, has given the world another look into the entertainer’s wash day.

Beyoncé claps back at critics calling her “bald” in new Cécred hair tutorial video. (Photo: Beyonce/Instagram)

She narrates the new tutorial, explaining step by step how she and her hairdresser apply the line of products to every part of her head, scalp, edges, and the nape of the neck included.

“Please pause it, flip it, and reverse it. Get into those strands coming out of those hair follicles, please,” she says, seemingly clapping back at critics who think her sandy brown and blond-colored hair was purchased and placed with precision.

“Make sure you rinse those edges well,” continues Beyoncé, taking yet another jab at folks who were determined to convince others that her last hair care video never showed her hairline wet because she had on a lace front hairpiece. With her hair parted and twisted into four sections that were doused in Cécred’s hydrating conditioner, she gave the camera a quick glimpse at her roots.

Beyoncé’s wash day video fuels more rumors that her natural hair is really expertly hidden micro links. (Photos: Cécred/Instagram.)

The Beyhive clocked all the ways the “Flawless” artist addressed the speculation regarding her crown of glory. “She laid all them ‘that’s not her hair’ rumors down,” a fan wrote. A second supporter said people will still find something to critique, writing, “Haters will say it’s a full lace wig.”

A third commenter took on a separate issue, pointing to that Beyoncé is not immune to stereotypes claiming Black women are unable to achieve healthy hair growth.

It's a CÉCRED Sunday! Watch our founder, @Beyonce, show you how she gives her hair some TLC. pic.twitter.com/QA863oMHUF — CÉCRED (@CECRED_OFFICIAL) September 9, 2024

“Everytime a black woman has long hair y’all say it’s fake , y’all don’t question any other race hair length … but oh a black woman,” read their comment.

As predicted by the “Renaissance” singer’s followers, naysayers had plenty to say about the video. First someone doubted the products when they quipped, “It just always look so dry,” about her hair.

Someone else expressed, “This hair texture and it’s reaction to water….just doesn’t quite add up.” Another critic boldly claimed it was obvious Beyoncé had on a “frontal.”

More pointed remarks looking to disprove Beyoncé’s claims of having a head of natural hair, included one that read, “Kinky bundles period.” A second hater said, “I think those are micro links.” And a third claimed, “She clearly has a wig on and is always trying to push her natural hair smh.”

Along with fans, Tina Knowles has also come out to swat away misconceptions about her daughter hiding a bald head under her array of wigs. In a video from 2019, the professionally trained hair stylist combed through Beyoncé’s clocks, parting it along the way, to dispel rumors that tracks helped her achieve fullness and length.

Knowles, who is heavily involved in Cécred, also reposted both of their hair tutorials.

Similarly, Rihanna faced some mixed reactions in June when she launched her Fenty hair care line.

To the surprise of many, she debuted her natural hair at a promotional event, revealing that her curly locs were styled in a tiny afro. Some of the Bajan beauty’s fans praised her for embracing her real hair, while others said her lack of hair was proof enough to discredit the line.