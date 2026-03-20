‘Piers Wife Did Post That’: Piers Morgan Explodes After Being Put In the Hot Seat Over Striking Photo of His Wife He Thought People Would Forget

Former CNN commentator Piers Morgan was forced to do something he rarely ever does after getting viciously trolled by one of the stars of the so-called manosphere.

Morgan, 60, came face to face with a man who put him on the spot about a shocking matter involving his wife, and instead of addressing it head-on like he does the guests on his controversial show, he tucked his tale in front of the world.

Veteran broadcaster Piers Morgan storms off after an influencer humiliated him with a photo of his wife. (Photo by JORAS/GC Images)

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He joined Harrison “HSTikkyTokky” Sullivan’s Kick livestream to talk about his highly-criticized appearance in Netflix’s “Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.”

After struggling with some technical difficulties, the two had a live “push and a shove” about the negative reactions to the controversial, male-centric views of the content creators featured in the documentary.

Sullivan, 24, called the experience filming with British journalist Louis Theroux “very, very fun,” despite facing significant backlash for making offensive comments in the film. However, his exchange with Morgan was more tense than fun-loving following the mention of an important woman in the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host’s life.

The conversation started in a more friendly manner, but the tone of the conversation eventually shifted. The tension slowly grew until Sullivan accused Morgan of being associated with notorious convicted traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which Morgan vehemently denied.

“Do you want to keep doing this? You’ll make yourself look very stupid. I’ve never been to Jeffrey Epstein’s island,” Morgan told the son of former England rugby player Victor Ubogu.

Both men continued yelling over each other as Morgan said the streamer was making himself look like an “idiot.”

HSTikkyTokky fired back, “You make yourself look like an idiot every single day when your wife is at home posting pictures that you’re out, and she wants to get used…”

Those comments about Morgan’s wife led him to double down on his fury, calling Sullivan a “f–king idiot,” a “twerp,” a “half-wit,” and other harsh claims.

Then HSTikkyTokky went scorched earth and pulled out a trump card with Celia Walden, Piers’ wife, as the direct target for his closing blow.

As Morgan was loudly calling for the stream to end, Sullivan held up his cellphone toward the camera to show a photo of Walden, 50, in a black bikini top. The picture shows her lying by a pool above a sign that read “Wanted Pool Boy No Experience Needed” and was originally posted to her Instagram page in August 2022.

“All right, let’s just end it,” Morgan demanded in response to seeing his daughter’s mother being used against him as debate ammunition before abruptly storming off his set.

Sullivan got in one more jab at the final moment by yelling, “Cooked!” before he burst into laughter with his chat declaring victory in the verbal clash.

Just days after the internet was dragging Sullivan for his incendiary behavior in “Inside the Manosphere,” the fitness enthusiast earned support online for his takedown of Morgan in front of the world.

“Bro’s been interviewing world leaders but can’t handle HSTikkyTokky,” one X user tweeted about Morgan, who has questioned heads of state from the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations.

Piers Morgan walks off his own show after things get heated with HStikkytokky over his past wife 😭



“Let’s end this, please.” pic.twitter.com/hx5WR3NFWk — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) March 18, 2026

Another person posted, “Piers ain’t able to take any smoke no more, first Sneako and now HS, what’s the point of having these controversial figures on if you just gonna bail when they start trolling?”

Commenters on Instagram got in their digs at Morgan, too. Someone jokingly posted, “This is why you always got to make sure you have a happy wife.”

Similarly, a second commenter wrote, “He basically had him dead to rights because Piers’ wife did post that.” Yet another poster expressed, “I love how interviewers get mad when they get put in the hot seat.”

Walden seems to be feeling the heat on social media as well. As of this writing, the comments on her Instagram page have been turned off, though it has not been confirmed when she changed her settings on the app.

However, she did not remove some of the other spicy photos now being used by HSTikkyTokky’s fans to taunt her husband.

Walden and Morgan tied the knot in 2010. They share one daughter. Morgan also has three children from his previous marriage to Marion Shalloe from 1991 to 2008.

The Morgan-Walden union is regularly spotlighted on social media and in the press. The Sun profiled the couple in a 2021 article that featured a quote that might suggest Piers may not have had a lot to say to Celia in the wake of his mid-interview walk-off.

“Being married to Piers is ­basically one very long eye roll. But what people don’t realise about Piers is that he’s usually very quiet at home because he’s exhausted himself on whatever interview he’s been doing,” Walden revealed to the publication.