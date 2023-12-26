Kanye West Apologizes In Hebrew to Jewish Community, Saying He ‘Deeply’ Regrets Pain Caused for Saying He Was Going ‘Death Con 3’

Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community in Hebrew for his past anti-Semitic remarks on social media. West posted the apology on X as well as Instagram on Dec. 26.

The recording artist got himself into hot water on Oct. 8, 2022, when he shared a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people” for being blackballed in the entertainment industry. The post was removed the following day and West’s account was blocked for violating the platform’s rules against hateful conduct.

Kanye West apologizes for his anti-Semitic rants. (Photo: @kanyewest / X / MEGA / GC Images dondatimes/ X)

West was also criticized earlier this month when he wore a KKK-style hood while performing in Miami. “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish b–h,” he rapped, according to Page Six. Ye also ranted about Adolf Hitler, Jesus and Donald Trump while in Las Vegas and reportedly once told a Jewish Adidas manager “to kiss a picture of Hitler every day” during his partnership with Adidas.

The “Donda” artist returned to the platform in November after X owner Elon Musk announced he was unlocking previously locked accounts. West apologized to the Jewish community on Kwanzaa and noted he was committed to learning and making amends.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Fans reacted to the post on X. One fan replied, “I appreciate you for apologizing but I just don’t understand how you go from such an unbelievably extreme position a week ago to apologizing the next.”

Another fan asked if West was back on his medication. The “Mercy” rapper has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder and said it made him “hyper-paranoid about everything” while appearing on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” back in 2019. “Question, did you start taking your medication again?”

Several fans thanked West for apologizing. “Thank you Kanye! I forgive you! Happy Kwanzaa to you and your people,” added another.

According to TMZ, West’s previous comments landed his name on an Israeli missile meant for the Gaza Strip. Israeli martial artist Haim Gozali reportedly shared a photo of West’s name on the missile, which was added to the weapon due to the artist’s anti-Semitic comments.