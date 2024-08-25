‘I Attribute That to Your Mother’: Steph Curry’s Dad Points Finger at Ex-Wife Sonya for NBA Star’s ‘Deficiencies’

Steph Curry not only followed in his father Dell Curry’s footsteps, but he also exceeded all expectations by becoming one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. However, when Steph was a teen basketball player, he was considered an undersized player who faced long odds of even making it to the NBA.

Of course, Steph overcame what was widely viewed as physical disadvantages and went on to win four NBA championships. The now 36-year-old Golden State Warriors guard is listed at 6 feet 2 and 185 pounds. Meanwhile, Steph’s dad peaked at 6 feet 5 and was listed at 205 pounds during his decade-long run with the Charlotte Hornets.

During a discussion on the Audible podcast “Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry,” Dell pointed the finger at his ex-wife Sonya for his son’s physical shortcomings.

“You were always the smallest, shortest, skinniest kid on all your teams, from 6 years old, 6th grade and all the way up, and I contribute that to your mother,” Dell told Steph in the audiobook’s second episode.

Steph Curry’s dad points (left, with Steph) says his ex-wife Sonya (right) is responsible for the Golden State Warriors star’s “deficiencies” as an NBA player. (Photos: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, @sacurry22/Instagram)

Although Sonya Curry is 5 feet 3, she was also an athlete, playing volleyball when she attended Virginia Tech.

Instead of viewing his size as a disadvantage, Steph seemed to use it as fuel.

“The physicality deficiencies I had early, and, you know, there was always just an encouragement to just work, figure it out, build confidence as you go,” Steph told comedians Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during a November 2023 edition of their “Smartless” podcast.

Steph also told the comedians that growing up watching his dad play in the NBA helped develop his love for sports.

“It’s kind of forced upon you just by that’s all you’re in … you’re in a gym all the time. You develop a love for it, but I played other sports growing up, baseball, football, obviously golf too,” Steph said.

When Steph was still in his development stage, he said he was less concerned about his height, and more worried about landing a scholarship at a “good school.”

“Without really thinking about what the results were like. Obviously, I knew what the NBA was, I knew what Division 1 basketball was, I knew that that was a good way to try to get a scholarship to a good school. But everything that they taught me, and the coaches that I had kept me really in the moment, which is something I try to teach kids now,” he recalled.

Steph also discussed some of the challenges he faced because of his stature in his 2023 documentary series titled “Underrated.”

“I was the undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it,” Curry said in a trailer for the coming-of-age story. His mother was also feature in the series.

“It’s not about proving other people wrong, it’s about proving himself right,” Sonya said.

Steph did have his share of support during his basketball journey and he recalled how former NBA player Muggsy Bogues — whose height is 5 feet 3 — mentored him.

“I didn’t know at the time how much of an influence he [Muggsy] has, but looking back any interaction you’ve with him … when I was going to watch a game, you can’t take your eyes off him. Visually, like how he’s out there doing it, just the confidence he walked onto every court. It’s just contagious,” Steph said.

While Steph’s on-the-court heroics cemented his name in NBA lore, his physical stature inspired a generation of players who one day hope to make it to the pros. While other smaller guards such as Allen Iverson, Isiah Thomas, Chris Paul all built impeccable NBA résumés, Steph seemed to have had a greater impact on the younger generation.

He is undoubtably one of the most influential players in NBA history and completely changed how the game is played. In recent years, the NBA has shifted from a game that relies on bigger athletes playing close to the basket and using their size to their advantage to a league that emphasizes three-point shooting. Curry, the league’s all-time leader in successful three-point shots, has been credited for much of that change.

In addition to his four championships, Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star and won a gold medal with Team USA basketball at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10. Steph led the team with 24 points in their gold medal game over France, making a few highlight-reel-worthy and clutch shots along the way.