‘This Is Kind of Cringe to Me’: Gabrielle Union’s Attempt to Show Off Her Singing Skills Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a celebration filled with family and friends.

In addition to posting pictures and videos from the ceremony of the two thanking each other and their community for standing by them during their darkest seasons over the past decade, the “Bring it On” actor offered a special tribute.

Gabrielle Union 10-year anniversary post with Dwayne Wade goes left. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“10 years of having a very long, very fun, very loving, never ending sleepover with my homie, lover, partner, and best friend,” Union wrote in her first post.

“Through sickness and health, crisis and celebrations, through bad golf days and flubbed lines and new adventures,” she continued. “We stand united and we thrive. 10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go.”

It was a little out of her wheelhouse — but Union sang an acapella rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” in a separate Instagram video posted after the celebration.

The “Perfect Find” star is seen with a navy-blue straw Prada hat with her naturally curly hair peeking out from beneath while wearing a pair of matching cotton overalls.

The clip quickly transitions into her with her hair fully braided and looking divine in a hot pink sequined gown across from her love on a stone balcony overlooking their guests as she’s belting out the chart-topping song.

Union’s caption read, “Whenever anyone asks me what I want as a gift, I always say ‘effort.’ So this year I wanted to show him how much he means to me, with loving effort. Cuz, he’s STILL the one.”

While the gesture was sweet and many people on her Instagram page applauded her effort, saying, “A of Effort and Execution! Go Gabby!” and “I love this. So brave and beautiful Gab,” but not everyone was so kind.

When The Shade Room posted the clip on its platform, many people thought her effort was admirable as others dredged up some of the challenging aspects of their marriage, mocking her for staying with her man through the ups and downs.

One person defending their relationship said, “This is kind of cringe for me but i love love.”

“Say what y’all want bout them! Half of yall can’t keep a man for 10 minutes. Happy Anniversary,” said another person.

The comment suddenly took a turn for the worst, when one individual replied, “Including her cus he had a baby on her she just stayed cus she must be desperate.” Someone else wrote, “This is so cringe and didnt he have a baby on her.”

Another person said, “I laugh when people think this is a flex for a wedding song… THE SONG IS LITERALLY ABOUT CHEATING AND TAKING THEM BACK AFTER BEING CHEATED ON.”

In 2013, the three-time NBA champion fathered a child during a brief separation from Union. The child, Xavier Zechariah Wade, was born to Wade and his longtime friend, Aja Metoyer. Wade and Union began dating in 2008 and tied the knot years later in 2014.

LeBron with Dwyane Wade’s son Xavier last night pic.twitter.com/zf8yD7qboK — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) November 13, 2023

With Xavier being born during the time they were together, many dragged the former NBA player for cheating on his then-fiancée. This pregnancy and birth nearly jeopardized their six-year relationship. But they were able to reconcile, with the couple publicly stating that they were on a “break” at the time. Fans have questioned this narrative over the past decade, and more recently in the last year after Wade took the 10-year-old to a Lakers basketball game, sparking separation rumors.

“Year nine was so hard for us,” he said to a crowd of people. “Thank you for being for me, thank you for being there to show me all the things I forget along the way.

Wade continued looking at his wife, stating, “Thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere and that you are what you say you are and you’re willing to love me through the shortcomings I have and the moments of growth that I have.”

Gabrielle Union shares romantic photo with Dwyane Wade amid separation rumors. (Photos: @@dwyanewade/Instagram)

Union later spoke about the difficulty of working through this situation but stated that the couple was able to move forward and focused on rebuilding their relationship and continuing to support each other. She also revealed that things got better after she learned her footing in Wade’s kids’ lives.

“When I became a stepmom, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing,’” she stated in a 2023 interview for HelloBeautiful. “They have a mom, she’s alive. I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing, but like I’m here with them every day. Am I supposed to be a friend?”

The “Truth Be Told” star said she, “had to figure out how to be consistent and nurturing and compassionate and love for each of them. I knew that one size fits all was not gonna work.”

Wade has two children, Zaire and Zaya, whom he shares with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, and also cares for his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

This was also important for them to do, as they parented their daughter, Kaavia James, who was born via surrogacy. The now-6-year-old has since been a source of joy for the family, living up to her nickname “Shady Baby.”

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union welcome a new addition to their family. It’s a baby girl! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lskipvuJ61 — Y! Online (@YNaija) November 9, 2018

Many moved past Wade’s shortcomings as a partner and just focused on Union’s singing, teasing her for not being a top vocalist. Some posted tomato emojis in the comment section and blasted her voice for parts she did not sing perfectly.

“I love this for her, she could’ve hired Shania Twain or someone else to sing to him,” one fan wrote.

Others railed against those who did not see the beauty in her offering, saying, “Did she sound horrible ? Absolutely. But was it a beautiful pure expression ? Also absolutely. And I’m sure he loved it.”

“Shania is rolling over in her grave…and she’s still alive,” another person joked.