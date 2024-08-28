‘Does He Ever Put Two Hands Around Her?’: Fans Say Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Look ‘Rehearsed and Forced’ In Provocative New Photos Nearly a Year After Sparking Separation Rumors

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are still living the high life, and internet trolls can’t stand it.

The married couple have been on what seems to be an extended vacation since going overseas to watch the Paris Olympics and Union has been capturing it all to share with her Instagram followers.

But her most recent post isn’t the same as the others, which including Wade, their daughter Kaavia and some of their friends all having a grand time.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union appear to be a united front following speculation about their alleged split. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The “Bring It On” star shared yet another collage of more cheeky photos with Wade after being slammed for the last set. Critics took issues with Union highlighting her backside in several bikini photos. But that didn’t stop her from sharing more.

Several images shared on Aug. 27 show Union in a one piece Prada bathing suit and Wade wearing swimming trunks as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

One person said, “Yall both are front cover models. Stunning!” while another added, “Ya’ll hot AF, I love and look forward to these vacation pics.”

Still, some took issue with Union showcasing her beach-ready body online, just as they did last week.

“I believe it’s time to cover up just a little bit, which I believe you will still look great,” said one critic, to which another replied, “but not for the public. She is too beautiful, but as certain age, just post something unique and show class.”

However, others focused on Union and Wade’s body language, though only one person noticed, “Does he ever put 2 hands around her..idk..I’m just wondering.”

Another hot topic is the post the “Perfect Find” shared featuring photos and videos dedicated strictly to her husband. This comes almost a year after speculation that there was trouble in paradise for the two, but the 51-year-old made sure to clear any further doubt regarding the status of their marriage — or so she thought.

In the caption of the post, the wrote, “this is a DWADE stan account, make no mistakes.”

The first photo she shared was a true eye catching thirst trap of the former NBA star standing shirtless with water dripping off his torso. This preceded a few other photos and videos of Wade seemingly on a yacht and another of Union herself coming in to hug him. Two videos showed more of Wade’s personality as he can be seen bopping his head to a song with Union and spinning on playground equipment with Union and Kaavia in the background.

The 51-year-old mother of one also sprinkled in a lovey-dovey photo and video of her and Wade embracing each other as they slow-danced and holding hands while walking.

But another upload that was part of the nine-part post, wasn’t a captured photo or video at all. It was these three simple words that pretty much sums up how Union feels about Wade: “Still the one.”

Needless to say, the couple seem to be going strong after nearly 10 years of marriage.

However, despite Union’s efforts to show that love is still in the air for them, one speculator still could not be convinced. She wrote, “He wants out u can see it in his eyes the eyes never lie everything they do seem so rehearsed and forced.”

Rumors about a split between Wade and Union ensued after Wade attended a Los Angeles Lakers game last November with his youngest son, Xavier, whom he had with a woman while he and Union were on a break in their pre-marriage relationship. The “Being Mary Jane” star was not in attendance at the game in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena as the father and son watched the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Nov. 10, Xavier’s 10th birthday.

Following that moment, Wade was seen out and about multiple times without his wife, and even made posts with most of his family pictured in them, except Union. Speculation occurred, but the pair never confirmed any of the rumors, and by Christmas they were both posting each other here and there for the next few months, with Union making more frequent posts with Wade as of recent.

Regardless of the haters, fans of the couple showed their support to Union’s post writing things like “Now that what love looks like” and “He is good for you, you belong together!”

Even the former Heat player himself responded with appreciation by putting two red heart emojis.

They will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary on Aug. 30.