‘Who Is She Tryna Convince’: Gabrielle Union Slammed By Fans After Provocative Photo with Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Go as Planned

‘Who Is She Tryna Convince’: Gabrielle Union Provocative Photo with Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Go as Planned

Gabrielle Union is getting cheeky in a spicy photo with her man Dwyane Wade.

On Aug. 20, Union uploaded a 10 picture post on Instagram featuring images from a blissful trip to France with her former NBA star husband, their daughter Kaavia, and family friends Chad Easterling, his wife, actress Nicole Lyn, and their son Crosby.

But nine of those pictures were overshadowed by the first sizzling photo, which shows the backside of Union in a two piece bathing suit, kissing on Wade as he sits on what appears to be a balcony.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @gabuninion/Instagram)

She captioned the image, “head in the clouds and I love it” referencing the cloudy sky in the photo which was taking up much of the background.

While some fans chose to focus on her beauty and the fun she seems to be having with her family and friends, others took time to scrutinize her and Wade under the comments for being too provocative.

One person said, “Sometimes we have to have a little respect of ourselves,” while someone else wrote, “U are too grown and in the public eye for that u don’t need that look u r a classy lady stay that way.”

However, the 51-year-old has already made it clear that showing skin is something she doesn’t plan to stop doing anytime soon. In fact, Union said on the podcast “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr” that fans are “going to see these cheeks until my a– literally falls off” in 2023.

But that’s not the only backlash Union’s post got. The picture also propelled other critics to question the validity of the actress’ marriage to Wade. “Who she tryna convince?” asked one person.

Another fan wanted to know: “Why he never holds your waist or something? This the second picture in a few days where your all over him and he’s folding his hands.”

This comment is referencing a post the actress made nearly a week ago with another collection of photos and videos of her family and friends on a yacht. In it, there was a photo of Wade leaning toward Union, who was sitting in a squat as she put her arm around him.

The post originally shared on Aug. 16 also features a video of her standing in between his legs while Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” plays in the background, while another video, which Wade was filming, shows the two jamming out to Sabrina Carpenter’s single “Please, Please, Please.”

The “Bring It On” star and Wade have been the subject of separation rumors since last November after Wade was seen at a basketball game with his youngest son Xavier — the child he had with another woman during Wade and Union’s “break.”

While the two still went on to get married after Xavier was born, it’s been noticed that the 10-year-old is rarely, if ever, pictured with Wade and the rest of his kids and Union.

After their attendance at the game, fans wondered if Union and Wade were splitting after videos showed Wade partying in Miami without “The Perfect Find” actress. The 2008 Olympic gold medalist even posted photos of himself showing love to all of his family in series of posts to his Instgram Story in December. Fans noticed then that Union was not in any of the photos.

By the time Christmas came around the two were posting each other again and have been ever since, leaving some fans befuddled.