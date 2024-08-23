‘She Has No Career to Focus On’: Resurfaced Report Claims Jennifer Lopez Accuses Estranged Husband Ben Affleck of ‘Mooching’ Off Her Fortune

On August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ben Affleck without an attorney, according to The Mirror. As part of her court paperwork, Lopez wants a judge to deny Affleck spousal support from the separation.

According to a July 9 article on RadarOnline, Lopez feels Affleck “mooched” off her success throughout their two-year marriage. A source told the website that JLo is “ready to play hardball” to ensure compensation from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her,” the alleged insider explained to RadarOnline.

The unnamed person also revealed, “She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too.”

Other outlets aggregated the RadarOnline story. For example, Yahoo covered Jennifer Lopez’s apparent pending money battle with Ben Affleck as rumors of a messy split made the rounds on the internet.

“That’s messed up if she gets away with this. If my wife wants to live large and spend her money on something, I’m all for her spending her money, even if I don’t want to spend my money on it. But to come back later and make me pay for half when I didn’t agree to spend the money in the first place is crazy talk,” read a comment on Yahoo.

An Instagram user commented on RadarOnline’s page, “These two will never find true happiness. Ben can’t get his s–t together. Being [an] addict is a lifelong struggle… Who can keep up with her high demands, controlling ways, and looking for perfect love?”

Affleck opened up about his substance abuse issues in a 2020 interview with ABC News reporter Diane Sawyer. The “Gone Baby Gone” director said, “I started to drink more and more and it was really hard for me to accept that that meant I was an alcoholic.”

TMZ reported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement. Lack of such an agreement could lead to a prolonged fight over the community property amassed while they were married.

“$640M and no prenup? Make it make sense!!” an Instagram commenter wrote. Another person aimed at JLo specifically, posting, “This just tells you how impulsive and immature she is.”

Following the news breaking of Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce, photos of Ben Affleck with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, went viral. Affleck and Garner returned to Los Angeles together after dropping off their 18-year-old daughter, Violet Anne Affleck, at Yale University in New Haven, Connectocut.

The images received extra attention because Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s trip from New Haven to Los Angeles supposedly happened just hours before JLo submitted divorce documents to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Ben Affleck smiles deboarding private jet with ex Jennifer Garner hours before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce https://t.co/Rla0XbWszS pic.twitter.com/9A7Ag9W8EE — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first began dating in 2002. The A-list celebrity couple, collectively known as “Bennifer,” originally got engaged in November of that year then called off the engagement in 2004.

They reconciled in 2021, 20 years after becoming friends on the “Gigli” movie set. Bennifer 2.0 married in Las Vegas in July 2022 before hosting a larger wedding ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia residence the following month.

Ben Affleck’s marriage with Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 produced three children. Lopez has 16-year-old twins with her third ex-husband, Latin singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. Their ten-year matrimony ended in June 2014.

“She has no career to focus on, her kids are about grown and seem to treat her with the same interest she gives them, and the same man has rejected her twice now… I think she’s the problem,” a Yahoo commenter suggested about Jennifer Lopez.

JLo began building an estimated $400 million empire with her first major entertainment gig as a Fly Girl dancer on the “In Living Color” sketch comedy series. Her breakout film role came as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the “Selena” biopic. Additionally, the Bronx native released platinum singles like “Let’s Get Loud,” “Waiting For Tonight,” and “Jenny From The Block.”

Ben Affleck is a two-time Oscar winner. “Good Will Hunting” scored him, and his longtime friend Matt Damon, Best Original Screenplay trophies in 1998. Affleck also earned a Best Picture Oscar for 2013’s “Argo.” His acting filmography contains appearances in movies like “Armageddon,” “Daredevil,” “Gone Girl,” and “Justice League.”