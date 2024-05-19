‘I Knew He Was Sick of Her’: Viral Videos of Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony Being Over Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bulls—’ Swarm the Net Amid Breakup Rumors

Rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading toward divorce began circulating on May 15, and in true Black Twitter fashion, resurfaced clips began to circulate, spotlighting instances in which the pop star’s exes appeared to have been completely irritated by her.

Videos of both Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony looking irritated with Jennifer Lopez have resurfaced amidst rumors that JLo and the “Air” actor are headed for a divorce.

Lopez was married to “Punta Cana” singer Marc Anthony for ten years and they had now-16-year-old twins — Emme and Max — before divorcing in 2014. According to TMZ, Bennifer could also be headed to divorce proceedings after Affleck was seen leaving a home in Brentwood where he is allegedly staying without his wife. Lopez and Affleck were married in 2022 after initially calling off their nuptials back in 2004.

Videos of Marc Anthony (left) and Ben Affleck (right) looking annoyed with Jennifer Lopez (center) resurface amidst Bennifer divorce rumors. (Photos: @marcanthony/Instagram, @jlo/Instagram, @benaffleckreturn/Instagram)

After the internet learned of Bennifer’s possible demise, X users dug up videos of Anthony and Affleck looking annoyed with Lopez on multiple occasions.

One video captured Anthony and Lopez on stage at the Grammy Awards in February 2011 as they introduced the Record of the Year nominees.

In the video, Lopez interrupts Anthony’s attempt to share a story about his father. This prompts Anthony to make a sour face before rolling his eyes at her. Lopez also seemingly makes snarky remarks as Anthony sings during the nominee announcement. The clip was shared on X with the caption, “his face took me OUT. please wait for it.”

The pair were still married during this time, though they separated in July of that year due to “months of nonstop arguing,” according to People.

his face took me OUT. please wait for it. 😭 pic.twitter.com/EzfOq3ECrF — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 14, 2024

“That man look STRESSED” was the caption of another video, this time showing a glimpse of an interaction between Affleck and Lopez. The video was initially captured in May 2023 and showed Lopez and Affleck returning to their car after running errands. Affleck opens the passenger side door of the car for Lopez and then appears to slam it in frustration.

“We already knew that Ben Affleck was over JLo and her bulls—,” read one comment.

We already knew that Ben Affleck was over JLo and her bullshit. pic.twitter.com/HMOlk2xMAc — greg the menace (@mistergeezy) May 16, 2024

“Ahh , come on Ben, you knew Jennifer was a handful before you married her,” an X user responded. “She’s been married four times for a reason! I wish them luck but a person can only take so much bs. It’s not worth all the headaches.”

However, it’s quite possible that Affleck wasn’t frustrated with his wife but instead with being followed by the paparazzi.

Another paparazzi video captured Affleck getting out of his car as Lopez greeted him, and the couple kissed. However, Affleck seemed annoyed at one point, and the moment was, of course, caught on video.

https://twitter.com/earth222riah/status/1790924821133426877

Again, Affleck could have been annoyed by the paparazzi lurking as he looked at the person recording just before the video ended. After their 2004 breakup, Affleck said the media attention was a catalyst for the couple calling off their wedding. According to Page Six, the 52-year-old revealed his feelings about the breakup in Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

“When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the amount of scrutiny around our private life,” said Affleck. “I had a very firm sense of boundaries, initially, around the press. Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ And then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and say, like, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with different approaches, trying to learn to compromise.”

A video also went viral of Affleck looking miserable with his wife at the Grammy Awards in 2023. Not only did Affleck appear bored for the majority of the evening, there even appeared to be a point where Lopez seemed to get snappy with him.

“Okay, I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie,” an X user commented.

Affleck later joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he had “resting b—h face.”

Fans of The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram page weighed in on the recent breakup rumors, and they are convinced that J.Lo could be the problem.

“I knew he was sick of her the way he slammed that car door some months ago,” wrote one fan. “He never look happy when I seen them together anyway,” replied one. “She is NEVER beating the rude allegations,” joked another.

Several fans spoke about Lopez’s multiple marriages. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, to dancer Cris Judd from 2001-2003, to Anthony from 2004 until 2014, and now to Affleck.

“She’s been getting divorced and remarried since I was a kid; I am now 30,” wrote one. “It’s her! She’s definitely the problem,” added another.

Affleck is divorced from “Alias” actress Jennifer Garner. The former couple has three children: 18-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel.

Despite it being reported that Lopez and Affleck were living separately, J.Lo sparked divorce rumors when she liked a very suspicious Instagram post by a fan.

The post read: “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who …” before going into several slides, including one that read, “Lacks integrity & emotional safety. Why?” and another that read, “Doesn’t respect your time, doesn’t think it’s important to call/text back in a respectable time frame.”

The couple also had not been photographed together in at least 47 days, that is, up until Friday, May 17, where, for the first time in over a month, the pair were finally spotted together.

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of Bennifer in Los Angeles just one day after news began to swarm that they were calling it quits. However, some are still not convinced.

“They’re at his kids school recital. Maybe she called paps or maybe they stalk them regardless, either way they are really at a family event together,” said one observer.

No official statement has been made on their marital status. Until then, it’s best to assume that they’re living happily ever after — even if that means in separate homes.