Dwyane Wade Feuls Separation Rumors By Showing Outpouring of Love to His Family on Instagram, But Wife Gabrielle Union Is Noticeably Missing

Speculation about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s alleged separation has been going on for months.

Fans online began noticing their lack of lovey-dovey posts on Instagram and how Wade was seen without Union or his wedding ring at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year afterparty in Los Angeles in mid-November. The “Deliver Us From Eva” actress attempted to silently shut down the rumors after sharing a photo of the two embracing on her Instagram.

But on Sunday, Dec. 10, Wade was seen hanging with “106 & Park” host Rocsi Diaz and another woman in Miami during Art Basel.

Union was also noticeably absent from the photographs Wade shared in his Instagram Stories on Dec. 13 celebrating several loved ones, but not his wife.

Dwyane Wade shares pictures of family on his Instagram Stories without his wife, Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Wade shared several pictures of himself hugging several of his family members including his father, Dwyane Wade Sr., his mother, Jolinda Wade, and his sister, Tragil Wade. He captioned each photo, “Pops [heart emoji],” “A mamas [heart emoji],” and “A sisters [heart emoji].”

The retired NBA star is seen hugging each, but there was no “wife” love picture, adding to the speculation that the famous couple has parted ways. Wade even shared photos of his kids: 21-year-old Zaire, 16-year-old Zaya, and 10-year-old, Xavier, the latter of whom he took to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play.

“All I see are legends of the game,” he wrote over a photo of him with Paul Pierce, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Dennis Rodman, Ray Allen and Chris Paul. There was also an image of Wade seemingly posing with his “childhood hero,” Michael Jordan, who appeared to not notice Wade was taking the photo, and Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwyane Wade shares photos of his kids and loved ones on his Instagram story. (Photos: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

In the comments section of photos Wade shared on Dec. 3 of himself in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, one fan asked, “Where’s Gabby?”

Union and Wade met in 2007 and married in 2014. Wade fathered Xavier in 2013 with Aja Métoyer while he and the “The Perfect Find” star were on a “break.” He shares Zaire and Zaya with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches. Wade and Union also share a 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, who was born via surrogate.

The couple usually posts frequent pictures with each other and their blended family on Instagram, but fans noticed the duo hasn’t posted any shared pictures since Nov. 24. Union shared a post that included a video of Kaavia as well as a picture of the 50-year-old actress and Wade holding hands with the caption, “Thankful for the ones we hold close.”

Wade spoke on his marriage in September during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.” He noted that their relationship “hasn’t been perfect,” referencing his 2013 “break” with Union.

“It’s been something that is going to continue to be something I have to work at and work on. It doesn’t go away,” said Wade. “When it comes to my wife and I, yeah, that’s hard. It’s always there.”

However, Wade added that he was happily married. If the couple has separated, they are not making it public and neither has released a statement.