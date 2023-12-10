Dwyane Wade Spotted Out In Miami with Another Woman Amid Gabrielle Union Separation Rumors as the Actress Returns to Social Media

The current status of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s marriage has been questioned for months. Rumors that the couple was heading toward splitsville started brewing after the former NBA player was spotted out with his young son, Xavier, who was conceived while the couple was on a break. The 10-year-old was born prior to Union and Wade’s wedding in 2014.

Additionally, social media users turned investigators noticed how Union’s usual content with her husband lessened over the past few weeks. Fans noticed the “Perfect Find” star did not accompany Wade for the GQ Men of the Year afterparty in L.A. on Nov. 16.

Union seemingly attempted to put an end to the rumors by sharing a romantic image of herself and Wade as a part of her Thanksgiving Day photo dump on Instagram. Two days later she uploaded photos of her girls night attending the premiere party for Beyonce’s “Renaissance” film in theaters now.

Gabrielle Union shares romantic photo with Dwyane Wade amid separation rumors. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

While her picture-perfect flick initially quieted the noise, fans are now convinced that the image was only to save face after Wade was recently spotted out once again without Union by his side.

The father of five was captured enjoying himself in Miami over the weekend during his trip to the city where he won three NBA championships. Wade attended a star-studded launch party for the debut of roulette, craps and sports betting now available at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

While in Miami, Wade seemingly hung out with former “106 & Park” host Rocsi Diaz, as he reposted a photo of himself that she originally shared on her Instagram Story. It shows him leaning against a Black pole, wearing a blue and orange floral shirt, tan pants, and sunglasses, while looking away from the camera.

Next, Diaz uploaded a short video of the retired NBA star hosting an event at what looked like an art gallery. She recorded Wade walking past the gallery with another woman with pink hair who was not Union. It later emerged that the Jane Doe is Chantel Cohen, a family friend of the “Bring It On” actress and Wade.

Dwyane Wade spotted in Miami courtesy of photos from TV personality Rocsi Diaz. (Photos: @rocsidiaz/Instagram

From the looks of Cohen’s Instagram, she refers to Wade as her “little big brother” and often shares photos of herself with him, Union, and their 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

In another one of Diaz’s uploads, she showed her 1.1 million Instagram followers different visual images that hung up on the art gallery wall and credited Wade along with filmmaker Bobby Metelus for being the inspiration behind the impressive photos.

Fans have seemingly deemed Union and Wade as separated to their separate postings, but now some are convinced he’s stepped out on his wife of nearly 10 years.

“Dwayne Wade cheated on Gabrielle Union???!” wrote one person, while another said, “Hold up… Gabrielle & D.Wade ain’t married anymore?!?! wtf I been lol.”

It’s unclear if Union attended her husband’s event in Miami, and she was not seen in any photos or videos of the shindig on her Instagram or X page. After her ladies night post in November, she seemingly went silent on social media until Dec. 9, when she shared a video featuring the internet’s favorite niece, who carries the nickname “Shady Baby.”



In the actress’s post, she and Kaavia can be seen riding down a slide at a park in matching gray sweatsuits. While Kaavia successfully made it down the slanted surface, her mother hilariously got stuck when her bag was caught at the top of the slide.

“It’s rare that I get caught up but the slide had other plans,” her caption read. The upload serves as Union’s first post in two weeks.

The Union-Wade family moved from Florida to Los Angeles, but it’s unclear where Union and Kaavia were at the time of their video. Neither half of the celebrity couple has directly addressed any of the rumors about their relationship.