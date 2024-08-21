‘I Don’t Do Nothing for $10K’: Steve Harvey Issues Scathing Response to Claims He Was Paid to Endorse Kamala Harris, Years After Controversial Meeting with Donald Trump

Social media influencer and “Prince of Pan-Africanism” Dr. Umar Johnson has recently sparked controversy by accusing radio personalities like Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley of accepting payments to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Dr. Umar’s comments, which were not said to Harvey directly but made on his robust social media platform, have prompted the comic to respond by proclaiming that he cannot be bought.

Harvey responded to the accusations on his radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” vehemently denying he was paid and setting the record straight about his support of the Democratic nominee.

Steve Harvey was criticized for his controversial meeting with Donald Trump. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harvey’s co-host Shirley Strawberry brought the comments to her boss’s attention during a segment, playing a clip of Dr. Umar calling the renowned television host out.

“To be honest, Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley, I love you both, no hate to my Big Brothers, but if we’re going to be honest, y’all only carried on because y’all got paid to carry on,” Johnson stated in his video.

He accused Harris’ campaign of using financial incentives to influence celebrities into supporting her candidacy, despite what he perceives as a lack of real benefits for the Black community.

“Kamala Harris and the Democratic plantation are paying you celebrities to shame Black people into voting. Y’all know we’re not going to get nothing out of that vote. But they being paid. Y’all being bought,” Johnson continued.

Steve Harvey responds to Dr. Umar, who claims he and Rickey Smiley are getting paid to endorse Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.



(🎥 The Steve Harvey Morning Show) pic.twitter.com/n6mW4pBMHq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 20, 2024

Johnson also claimed that he was offered $10,000 for an interview with Harris, which he rejected and believes is proof to support that the others are being compensated.

“They offer me 10K for an interview with Kamala Harris. I don’t want your money, but we can definitely do the interview,” he added, presenting himself as someone who refuses to be bought and aligning with many people’s broader skepticism about the relationship between politics and celebrity endorsements, particularly regarding their impact on Black voters.

Harvey responded by firmly denying the claims made by Johnson, stating, “You can’t offer Steve Harvey $10,000 to do nothing. Let me just get that out the way.”

On his radio show, he emphasized that his support for Harris was not driven by financial incentives but by his personal belief in her ability to lead.

The “Family Feud” host asserted, “I haven’t received a single dollar from anybody to do what I do, and I’m doing it gladly for free,” defending his commitment to Harris’s campaign.

According to Harvey, whose estimated net worth is $200 million, the amount is actually disrespectful to his brand and a clear indicator that Dr. Umar does know what he is talking about.

“I don’t do nothing, nothing, for $10,000. Don’t even insult the brand equity that I built over these 30 years on television. I just don’t, man. I’m doing this absolutely free of charge because I want this country to be in her hands as opposed to Donald Trump’s hands. That’s why I do it.”

During the broadcast, the “Original Kings of Comedy” star underscored his dedication to Harris and the significance of Black voter turnout.

“If it is within God’s will, she will be the next president of the United States because the alternative, since only two people are running for president, is Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. That’s the choice,” Harvey stated.

His endorsement was framed not only as a political decision but as a moral obligation given the stakes of the election.

Harvey also addressed the importance of the Black vote in the upcoming election, noting its pivotal role in determining the outcome. He referred to the impact of Black voter turnout in key states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, during the last presidential election as evidence of its importance.

“The Black vote is not for sale,” Harvey emphasized. “It is a very important bloc of votes that can control the outcome of this election. And if I have my way, and it’s within God’s will, she will be the next president of the United States. Because the alternative, since it’s only two people running for president is Kamala Harris and Donald Trump that’s the choice.”

Then returning to what he saw as a slight, “If somebody offered you $10,000, you should’ve took it. Ain’t nobody offer me nothing. Please don’t insult me. It cost way more for me to turn this mic on.”

Despite their differing views, Harvey maintained a respectful tone toward Johnson while standing firm on his position.

“Brother Umar, let me say this: I absolutely love some of the things you say, and I really, really do, but some of the stuff I don’t always agree with. But ain’t nobody got to agree with everything I say,” Harvey began his response, attempting to address the criticism while affirming his commitment to his cause.

His alignment with Harris comes years after he was slammed for his controversial meeting with Trump one year after he entered the Oval Office. On his self-titled talk show, Harvey warned a white woman against fleeing the country amid Trump’s presidency, saying “Don’t run, Trump is going to make America great again” similar to his campaign slogan.

Steve Harvey, " Dont run! Trump is going to make America Great Again!"



MAGA pic.twitter.com/39SUkR4qIh — 🔴ᴊꜱᴀɴᴄʜᴇᴢ84_🇺🇸 (@JSANCHEZ84_) May 23, 2024

Harvey and the first Black woman vice president appear to have a good rapport. He not only had her on his radio show, but recently in June, they had a discussion in Atlanta at the 100 Black Men National Conference.

While no other interview has been publicly announced on his platform, Harvey added that he will have Kamala Harris on his show “again and again and again” if she’s willing as he believes his platform can be a service to her campaign.