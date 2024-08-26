‘I Don’t Like Him. Never Did’: Outraged Fans Blast Trina Braxton’s Husband for Being Furious She Was Too Sad Over Death of Ex-Husband Gabe

Things got awkward between “Braxton Family Values” star Trina Braxton and her husband Von Scales when the topic of Braxton’s ex-husband came up during an episode of their post-show podcast.

As the couple dissected this week’s episode of the “The Braxtons Clips & Cocktails,” things hit a sour note when Braxton mentioned she thought Scales was punishing her for grieving the loss of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, who passed in 2020 from cancer.

Scales, who married Braxton in 2019, confirmed he, in fact, did have an issue with her emotional display over her former husband.

“That was absolutely true. I was angry,” Scales said.

He continued. “If you want my honest opinion, I don’t see a lot of difference between how you grieved for Traci and Gabe; it looked the same to me.”

Fans react to Von Scales admitting that he was “angry” over how Trina Braxton grieved the loss of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis (Photos: @trinabraxton1 / Instagram)

Scales said he could tell there was obviously a little more “heat” behind the emotion of his wife’s grieving with her sister, Traci. However, regarding her sorrow behind her former husband, he admitted, “I didn’t like it.”

“To me, the grief seemed too strong for someone you’d had all those problems with,” Scales later added. “It looked like you still had real strong feelings for the dude, which made me think, ‘What am I doing here?’ I didn’t like any parts of it.”

Scales continued to clarify that he wasn’t jealous of Braxton and Solis’ relationship and actually provided medical advice when Braxon told him Solis had been diagnosed with cancer.

He did divulge that Braxton and Solis being best friends even after ending their 12-year marriage despite their children was a “unique paradigm.”

“I’d never seen two people who were married had a terrible divorce, and then became best friends. That was some new s—t to me. That’s all I said. And to this date, I still haven’t seen it,” he said.

The remainder of the episode was spent with the two responding to fans’ comments and questions via YouTube and Instagram Live. As the clip has made its way around social media, many have sounded off on Scales and his questionable views about Braxton’s grieving process.

One X-user said, “This was unsettling. how are you jealous of a man that’s no longer alive, and who are you to compare instances where a woman grieves. trina lost not only her sister to an illness, but gabe, who despite his infidelity and issues, actually had history with her. to pick up grievances and compare them seems sociopathic and a red flag.”

this was unsettling. how are you jealous of a man that's no longer alive, and who are you to compare instances where a woman grieves. trina lost not only her sister to an illness, but gabe, who despite his infidelity and issues, actually had history with her. to pick up… — BLK. (@blancoBLK) August 24, 2024

Another follower isn’t too sure of the sincerity of this relationship. “I’m convinced Von doesn’t like Trina. The way he talks and looks at her when they’re cooking. I stopped watching. He seems abusive on camera.”

Several people shared the same sentiments, tweeting, “Von aint never just sat right with me… am I the only one who have this thought?” as well as, “I don’t like him never did it’s something about his spirit.”

Some fans understood Scales’ point of view and thought his feelings were valid. Regardless, they felt his delivery was the issue.

This user said, “His feelings are valid and i remember watching BFV when this was happened and i could tell he was uncomfortable HOWEVER he should’ve been open about that to me it seems he’s letting it fester in him and has resentment.”

Another person suggested that Braxton could handle her husband’s brash delivery. “All I see is a man expressing how his ego got the best of him, but he could not define that properly or he avoided defining himself. Trina can handle this hard conversation. She can handle what type of man her husband is. He makes valid points & so does she.”

When it comes down to determining the differences between red flags and green flags, @SeraphLee0411 was the voice of the majority when they tweeted, “If this is love, I rather stay single.”