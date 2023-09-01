Trina Braxton Goes Off on Online Troll for Saying Her Sister Traci Is ‘Not Dead’ a Year After She Passed from Cancer

Trina Braxton did not mince words when she gathered an online troll for spreading misinformation about her late sister Traci Braxton. A resurfaced clip shows the “Braxton Family Values” star was visibly outraged during a resurfaced clip from her Instagram Live when a user suggested that her older sister was not dead.

The “Party Or Go Home” singer was preparing dinner with her husband, Von Scales, who was sitting nearby on the kitchen counter, when she noticed the distasteful comment. What is usually a joyful moment for Trina temporarily soured as she addressed the individual.

The Braxton sisters (from left)Trina, Traci, Towanda, Tamar and Toni Braxton. (Photo: @trinabraxton1/Instagram)

Trina first told the user, “F—k you” and to “get the f—k off my page.” She then turned to her husband, who was bewildered as to what had triggered her, and told him an individual commented that “Traci not dead.”

“F—k you…Don’t follow me, don’t ever talk to me, and go the f—k away. Never follow me or talk to me again in life. Thank you,” she continued before stepping away from the camera to cool off.

Traci, the second-oldest of the five Braxton sisters, passed away at the age of 50 in 2022 after a private battle with esophageal cancer. Toni announced her beloved sister’s passing to the public on March 12.

“She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” wrote the “Unbreak My Heart” songstress.

Trina Braxton Scales and Von Scales were online cooking and got trolled by someone making a remark about Traci. Von instantly turned into Liam Neeson from Taken on them.

🎥#TippingTheScales pic.twitter.com/HD7dDRM8aJ — Nicole (@Nprezzed) August 28, 2023

Von took extra measures to make it known that comments of that kind would not be tolerated, noting that the user could be found and reported. “Don’t worry about it,” he told his wife as he grabbed his phone and scrolled through the comments to find the individual’s username.

Fans applauded Von for quickly coming to his wife’s defense. The couple wed in December 2019 in a lavish ceremony attended by the Braxton sisters in St. Louis, Von’s hometown.

“A man who doesn’t flinch when it comes to protecting his wife!!!!!!!!!! This was essential to see. I love to see it,” wrote one person about Von.

“How Can Anybody Talk About Tracy She Was The Beautiful Soul Ever,I Miss Her So Much On The Show,I Cried Like She Was My Sister.” And a fourth said, “U can tell Trina miss her sister! Wow! This is heartbreaking God Bless Her Soul …” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “Am I the only one who got scared when he said, “you know you can be found, right?” I started looking over my shoulder.#HeBoutTHATLife #ShowMeStateHere.”

Last year on National Sister’s Day, Aug. 7, Trina penned a heartfelt post to pay tribute to her siblings. In it she wrote that Traci was missed every day and for her to rest peacefully.