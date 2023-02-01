‘Giving Tracy Vibes’: Tamar Braxton Shares Selfie After Announcing Her New Gig on ‘Dish Nation,’ Fans Compare Her Look to Late Sister Traci Braxton’s

Tamar Braxton’s recent selfie prompted fans to notice how much she resembles her older sister Traci Braxton.

The “Love & War” singer posted a picture showing off her honey brown, side-parted hairstyle as her face glowed with makeup.

Braxton also uploaded a TikTok video that showed her obviously feeling herself as she rocked a chestnut dress while posing for the camera as “It’s A Wrap” by Mariah Carey played in the background.

Tamar Braxton (left), Traci Braxton (right). (Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @therealtracibraxton/Instagram)

“I have no idea why this song is trending on TikTok [shrug emoji] I was just trying to dish at @dishnation …but I thank God for it #Fav,” she wrote as her caption.

In her post, Braxton highlighted her newest venture as a host for “Dish Nation.” The 45-year-old singer will be accompanying rapper Da Brat, comedian Gary With Da Tea, YouTuber Jessie Woo, and more.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s photo reached over 17,000 likes on Instagram with over 400 comments filled with praise for her new journey.

There were also numerous comments comparing Braxton’s facial features to her late sister who passed away in March 2022 from esophageal cancer.

“You looking like Traci on this pic [purple hearts] [praying hands].”



“Looking like your sis Traci.”

“You look just like Traci.”

“Giving Tracy vibes frfr.”

The second-oldest of the Braxton sisters was only 50 years old when she transitioned out of the physical world.

Two months after her sister’s passing, Tamar discussed her process of mourning over not just Traci, but also her niece who passed in 2019 from a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication.

The “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” cast member uploaded a lengthy post confessing that dealing with death is “worse than imaginable.”

Traci’s widower, Kevin Surrat, informed the news outlet TMZ first stating, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

In an Instagram post uploaded by ’90s singing icon Toni Braxton, she informed her Instagram followers writing, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci.”

The 55-year-old continued to pen, “needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Though Traci may no longer be on earth, Tamar along with Toni, Trina, and Towanda decided to remember their sister by getting her favorite bird, a hummingbird, enclosed in a locket with her ashes.